Günter Giesa from the Bonn food bank : “We have reached full capacity“

A food bank worker sorts food. There are more needy people than can be provided for. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Interview Bonn The Bonn food bank (Bonner Tafel) can hardly keep up with the number of people asking for food. Again and again, they must turn people away. In an interview, director Günter Giesa talks about why the service cannot be broadened.

The Bonn food bank can barely keep up with the requests for groceries. Time and again, needy people are turned away. Günter Giesa from the board would like to help everyone, but this is utopian, he believes. The volunteers would not be able to handle the workload. In this nterview, he talks to Nicolas Ottersbach about why it is fair that people are only allowed to come to the Tafel for a maximum of two years in a row, how new supermarket special offers are leading to fewer food donations, and how you can tell that people have less money in their pockets.

Do people take advantage of the food bank?

Günter Giesa: No, I don't think so. The aim of the Bonner Tafel is to salvage products that are still usable but can no longer be sold and to give them to people who have difficulty making ends meet on a modest income. When someone applies for help, we ask them to provide evidence of government benefits, the level of income or, for example, the "Bonn Ausweis" (a card issued by the city of Bonn to certain people in need). I am convinced that we have a good handle on this.

Who comes to the Bonner Tafel?

Giesa: For example, single parents whose welfare payments are insufficient, unemployed people with low unemployment benefits or pensioners with small pensions. The spectrum ranges from young to old, with a wide variety of financial backgrounds.

Has this spectrum changed in the past 24 years that the Bonner Tafel has existed?

Giesa: Yes, because we have also had to face different economic, social or international challenges during these times.

About the person Who is Günter Giesa? Günter Giesa has been a volunteer at the Bonner Tafel for two and a half years. He started in the middle of the pandemic after serving in the army for 43 years. The 65-year-old lives in Bonn, grew up in Mannheim and lived in Hamburg for many years. He is involved with the food bank because he wants to do something in his free time that benefits society. Another decisive factor for him was the idea of not wasting food. "I organise my fridge so that nothing expires," he says.

Have the more disadvantaged become more vulnerable in the crises we are currently experiencing?

Giesa: We have had different phases in the past two to three years. In the first years of the Covid pandemic, due to reduced working hours, unemployment and lockdowns, there was an additional clientele that didn't used to need to visit the food bank. This spring was marked by the influx of war refugees from Ukraine.

As there was a time lag between arrival, application and first payment of state benefits, we provided many Ukrainian refugees, both single travellers and whole families, with food as much as possible during their first days in Bonn. The situation has become somewhat more moderate in the course of the summer. This means that today Ukrainian war refugees are on an equal footing with other Bonn applicants, so that we can then take into account individual need, and decide who we can still support and where, regrettably, we can no longer help. Because one thing is obvious: there are far more applicants than we can support with the food we provide during the week.

How many people do you have to turn down?

Giesa: It varies, I guess in the last few weeks it was only between ten and 20 applicants per week. On average, we can support around 2500 people weekly with groceries, both in private households and in other charitable and social institutions. Unfortunately, we have not been able to accept any new applicants for a few days now, as we have reached our capacity limit. We generally limit our support to one year. After that and a renewed assessment of need, support can be extended for a second year. After that, we envisage a break of at least one year.

Isn't it unfair that you get kicked out even though you are needy?

Giesa: No, because in exchange we can accept other, new needy people. The first needy person has received support from our organisation for two years. And after two years at the latest, we think that now another person who is also in need should get a chance to receive groceries. We don't want to establish a lifelong permanent entitlement. Because that would be unfair to other people in our society who are also needy and would not otherwise have a chance to receive our support.

Would you like to be able to help everyone, even beyond these two years?

Giesa: I have to be realistic about that. The more needy people I would like to help, the more staff would be needed, the more food would have to be available every day, and the more space would be needed for storage and distribution, not to mention organisation and operating resources. And then you would get into an area that would overtax any association. You cannot support all the needy people in a big city with the capacities of the Bonner Tafel, even if you wanted to help everyone.

How do you notice that people have less money available at the moment?

Giesa: Because of the increase in the number of applicants. But we also notice this from our conversations with our clients. And we notice it when people pay the food bank fee. Every household pays 50 cents per person for support with food. Is it all small change, or is it a two-euro piece this time? And when someone comes along and says they only have 47 cents with them today, you know how tight things are.

How tight is it at the moment?

Giesa: Very tight, and it will certainly get tighter. Many people haven't received their annual energy bill yet. So they don't even know what might still be in store for them. There is a degree of fear. And for others, we don't know whether and how they can restructure their small available budget. I believe that a certain point has already been reached today, as shown by the increasing purchase of food rescue bags and discounted goods, but also by the other consumption behaviour of the people concerned.

There is criticism that the food banks contribute to an inadequate social system. How do you see that?

Giesa: In principle, I would prefer it if there were no food banks in Germany, if it were possible to avoid wasting food that can still be used, and if our social system were able to solve the problem of need.

But that is not the case.

Giesa: And that's why we step in as volunteers. Of course, food banks also reduce the burden on our social system, but that is not the actual goal of our efforts.

In some supermarkets there are now food rescue bags, almost expired food is offered at a low price. Does this cause supply problems for you?

Giesa: Food banks are generally faced with the problem that grocery retailers and discounters are constantly optimising their supply chains and warehousing for cost reasons and sometimes introduce low-cost food rescue bags or give discounts of 30 or 50 per cent on goods that are about to expire. These are exactly the goods that have benefited food banks in the past. In our big city, however, we as the Bonner Tafel have the advantage over more rural regions in that there are many grocers here, so that - today's snapshot - we can still collect the amount of food we need.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has now set up a support programme for food banks; you can get up to 7500 euros by February. Does that help you?

Giesa: The Bonner Tafel also has to bear additional expenses in its operations and support services at the moment, be it due to increased fuel costs for our vehicles, for example, or due to the general rise in prices in almost all areas of life. Any support for our Tafel work helps.

Bonner Tafel 120 helpers provide for 2500 needy people The Bergische Tafel was founded in 1996 and two years later was split into the Bonner Tafel and the Rheinbacher Tafel. At that time, a regional principle was implemented so that food donations would not be taken away from each other. Until 2004, food distribution was decentralised. Bonn residents could pick up groceries at several distribution points in the city. Today, the 120 employees provide food for about 2500 needy people every week. The distribution is located in the office at Mackestraße 51. In addition, the helpers bring food to 400 senior citizens in four senior citizens' day centres and to 450 people in five charitable institutions. At present, the Tafel also delivers groceries to four day-care centres with 250 children.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach