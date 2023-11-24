Weather outlook We may soon be seeing the first snow of the winter

In the mountains of North Rhine-Westphalia, showers may also fall as sleet or snow. From an altitude of 600 metres, snow depths of one to four centimetres are possible, in some places even up to eight centimetres, the DWD reported. Over the course of the day, the snow line could drop to 300 metres, which could lead to slippery roads. This could lead to the first snowfall on the Oelberg in the Siebengebirge, for example.