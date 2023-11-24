Weather outlook We may soon be seeing the first snow of the winter
Bonn/Region · The wintry weather is coming to Bonn and the surrounding region. The showers announced by the weather service on Friday may bring snow at higher altitudes. This is the outlook.
The weather outlook for Bonn and the surrounding region remains unpleasant over the coming days. Lots of rain and gusts of wind dominate the weather situation and temperatures will be cold. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it may snow at higher altitudes.
Friday in Bonn and the region started with temperatures of around seven degrees and lots of clouds. According to the DWD, there will be steady precipitation from the early morning. The wind will also pick up. The gusts of wind will reach speeds of 57 kilometres per hour. It is expected to rain throughout the day. Temperatures will cool down to around four degrees during the course of the day.
In the mountains of North Rhine-Westphalia, showers may also fall as sleet or snow. From an altitude of 600 metres, snow depths of one to four centimetres are possible, in some places even up to eight centimetres, the DWD reported. Over the course of the day, the snow line could drop to 300 metres, which could lead to slippery roads. This could lead to the first snowfall on the Oelberg in the Siebengebirge, for example.
According to the forecasts, the weekend will start similarly with light rain showers and lots of wind. The gusts of wind will reach speeds of around 50 kilometres per hour on Saturday. The maximum temperature in Bonn will be six degrees, the perceived temperature will be even lower. You should take an umbrella with you for the whole day, but it could become a little drier in the evening.
Sunday will start overcast with four degrees. Light rain is possible throughout the day. But at least the wind will die down on Sunday. However, you will probably have to wait in vain for sunshine on the second day of the weekend.
Next week, the signs are pointing to wintry weather with frost in places. According to the DWD, the maximum temperature forecast for Monday to Wednesday is just one degree. It could therefore be very frosty with snowfall in some places.
Translation by Jean Lennox