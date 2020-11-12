Bonn Players to look for new dates, form youth group, start social media campaign : „We need the audience’s help now“

The two plays were scheduled for this week but had to be rescheduled. Foto: Bonn Players

Talk about timing – the announcement of the new double bill by the English-language theatre group The Bonn Players on GA English was just minutes old when they found out that they wouldn't be able to perform in November after all. „This show WILL go on!“, says Tracy Tollmann, “we are now looking at dates in December and January 2021 – Covid regulations permitting.” But the group is asking its fans and audience for support in these difficult times. Founding a youth theatre group is another step to working on remaining relevant and couldn’t come at a better time for young people, who are especially impacted in these challenging times.

“So - Damocles sword has fallen!“ it said on the Bonn Players’ Facebook account just minutes after the article about their new double bill was published here on GA English. “All theatres will be closed from the 2nd to the end of November. “Thus affecting the original dates in mid-November.

But: “On the positive side: We are performance-ready and are looking at identifying new dates.“ No dates have been announced yet, but the English speaking theatre group is looking for possibilities in December or January and options will be largely influenced by the Covid virus case numbers in Bonn in the coming weeks.

Watch this space as well as social media for more information on when the play will be rescheduled and to find out about Bonn Ticket arrangements. For some behind the scenes insights, there are some fascinating videos available online, like this one:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <iframe width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qoqw-wbGUFY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> </aside>

In the meantime, the Bonn Players are turning to their fans and audience for help as the pandemic situation is affecting their financial situation as an e.V. and thus a charitable, non-profit organisation.

In a press release, the plea is heartfelt: „Our only income is from ticket sales and membership dues. We receive no public subsidy. We are also prohibited by law from maintaining substantial reserves and donate funds regularly to schools for projects and materials encouraging the development of theatre and particularly English-language theatre. “

The Bonn Players had no income at all this year from ticket sales. However, they still do have substantial running costs, including monthly rent for their storage facility.

„The last time we asked our friends and members for donations was in 2004 in order to replace obsolete lighting equipment. Any amount, small or large, will help us survive the next few months and continue to bring you high quality English-language theatre.“

„As a charitable organisation, we are happy to provide you with a tax-deduction receipt (Spendenquittung). We very much miss our audiences and hope to be able to present our work to you in the future at the earliest possible date. “

While the emotional and financial struggles are challenging, there are also rays of hope for the future of the English-speaking theatre in Bonn as this group announces the launch of its Youth Theatre Group from the ages of 11 to 18, the first of its kind in the Bonn area.

“We are offering a virtual St. Niklaus workshop on Sunday, 6 December, as a taster event.

Please send expressions of interest to youth@bonnplayers.de if you would like to participate and we will send you more information!“

Details about the double-bill

The first piece “Ruby and Millie & The Old Chemical Plant”, by Tara Meddaugh, is short but very sweet. It comes from a series of seven vignettes “The Victory garden Plays”, chronicling people’s journeys from childhood during WW2, to the 1990s, reflecting on their new realities of love, growth, life and death.

Christina Sauer is directing Katie Jordans and Sue Ferrow in this delightful play, with two of the Bonn Players' youngest members Elisabeth Eyre and Sierra Douglas making their debut in a recorded, short piece.

Their second one-act play “Sharks in the Custard”, by Tony Layton, by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd, deals with cleaning ladies from the Municipal Art Gallery.

Kathleen Schroers is directing Gina Kelly, Tracy Tollmann, Devon Putnam, John Kluempers, Christopher Nott-Held, Peter Ferrow, and Munira Abbas in this comedic play, and, let’s face it – we all need a good laugh in these challenging times!

The Bonn Players would like to reassure the audience that once new dates can be announced they are of course taking every measure to ensure their safety, as we all learn to live with this virus, while still living our lives to the fullest extent possible.

The Bonn Players are continuously working closely with strong partners at The Brotfabrik and are – with combined efforts – stringently adhering to a Covid plan which is available on their website in English.

The theatre group also wishes to remain relevant and for the audiences not to lose sight of the Bonn Players and the value they believe they add to the multi-cultural life that is Bonn.