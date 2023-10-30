Weather in and around Bonn Rainy and cool start to the week
Bonn/Region · Autumn has come to stay: It will remain cool and rainy at the beginning of the week. The outlook for Bonn and the surrounding region.
After a rather mixed weekend, it will continue to be rainy in and around Bonn on Monday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures will be between ten and 15 degrees Celsius at the start of the week. The sun may peek out from between the clouds in the morning and early afternoon, but as the day progresses the sky will become cloudy and it may rain.
On Tuesday it will remain wet and cool. Temperatures will be around nine degrees in the morning and will rise to a maximum of 14 degrees in the course of the day. The sun will not be visible on Tuesday, instead it will be cloudy and light rain can be expected.
It will only become friendlier again in and around Bonn towards the middle of the week. Temperatures will still be between nine and 15 degrees, but the rain and clouds will largely disappear. The sun may also come out for a few hours.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)