Forecast for Bonn and the region : Weather outlook for the weekend and Rosenmontag

Will carnival-goers need an umbrella in the next days? Meteorologists expect some unstable weather for Bonn and the region. Foto: dpa/Maja Hitij

Bonn/Region Many clouds hung over Bonn and the region on Weiberfastnacht. On Friday and at the weekend, little will change. And on Shrove Monday? Here is a look at the weather outlook for the next few days.

The weather in Bonn and the region is expected to be mild but rainy on the weekend. On Saturday it is supposed to be cloudy and rainy with a high between nine and twelve degrees Celsius in Bonn. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there may be strong to gale-force wind gusts. In the higher elevations and in the Aachen area, gale-force winds are expected.

On Sunday, a mix of clouds and rain will continue in the region. But as the day progresses, it is expected to clear up a little and Sunday afternoon should remain largely free of precipitation. Temperatures will climb again to just above ten-degrees Celsius.

For Shrove Monday (Rosenmontag), meteorologists expect friendly weather with some gusty winds in Bonn. It is expected to be very cloudy, with sun appearing only from time to time. But the forecast calls for it to remain dry. With temperatures around twelve degrees Celsius, it will again be mild.