Cold wind and sleet showers : Weather service warns of icy conditions in Bonn and the region

Bonn and the region expect snow and sleet showers. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region With about 26 degrees, last week provided the first almost summery days in Bonn and the region. One week later, there is nothing left of it: snow, sleet showers and slippery conditions are possible, as well as strong winds.

The temperature in Bonn and the region has dropped by around 20 degrees in just one week. After the spring-like temperatures before Easter, it is again icy cold and windy at the beginning of this week. The German Weather Service warns of icy conditions until Thursday morning. Snow and sleet showers, individual short thunderstorms, thereby reviving wind and upcoming snowfall, announced the German Weather Service (DWD) for this week.

For the second morning in a row, wintry weather hampered rush-hour traffic in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. First there was snow, then isolated thunderstorms - Wednesday morning in NRW was rather uncomfortable. For the lowlands, people have to prepare for rain or sleet showers in the afternoon. The DWD also warns of isolated squalls in the peaks. The highs will be between five and eight degrees, in the mountains around two degrees. Temperatures will reach a maximum of six degrees in Bonn on Wednesday.

In the forecast, the meteorologists expect a calming from Thursday. Only in the north and east of North Rhine-Westphalia precipitation may still occur. At higher altitudes, snow is still possible with lows of zero to minus two degrees and associated slippery roads. Otherwise, it will remain mostly dry with maximum temperatures between seven and ten degrees, in the higher altitudes four degrees.

According to the weather expert, the changeable weather is not unusual for April: "That's when the cold air masses from the north and the warm air masses from the south meet." That leads to the erratic weather changes, she said.

While Thursday to Saturday the temperatures are to rise again slightly and the sun could fall from time to time, it is to become colder again at the weekend.

You can find the current weather outlook in our weather forecast. All weather warnings are available here.

Original text: dpa/ga