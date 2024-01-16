Outlook for Bonn and the wider region Weather services warn of icy conditions and heavy snowfall

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists must be prepared for icy roads and paths in and around Bonn until midday on Tuesday, because it will remain frosty. In addition, snowfall is expected from time to time, weather services forecast on Monday evening. After the DWD issued a warning of frost and icy conditions for Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district, Cologne and the districts of Ahrweiler and Neuwied, these regions are now expected to experience heavy snowfall from Wednesday to Thursday.