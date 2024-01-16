Outlook for Bonn and the wider region Weather services warn of icy conditions and heavy snowfall
Bonn/Region · Temperatures around freezing point are causing icy conditions. Heavy snowfall is expected towards the middle of the week. This is the amount of snow the German Weather Service is expecting in Bonn and the region from Wednesday.
Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists must be prepared for icy roads and paths in and around Bonn until midday on Tuesday, because it will remain frosty. In addition, snowfall is expected from time to time, weather services forecast on Monday evening. After the DWD issued a warning of frost and icy conditions for Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district, Cologne and the districts of Ahrweiler and Neuwied, these regions are now expected to experience heavy snowfall from Wednesday to Thursday.
On Tuesday, dense clouds are expected to prevail until midday. As the day progresses, the sky should clear. With scattered clouds, temperatures will remain close to freezing. At night, it could get cooler with closed cloud cover. The temperature is expected to drop to minus 3 degrees.
Severe weather warnings for Wednesday
Alternating between snow, slush, sleet and freezing rain, the potential dangers of icy conditions will continue throughout the week.
According to forecasts, snow is expected to spread northwards on Wednesday with highs between minus two and plus three degrees. This is due to a warm front temporarily moving northwards. However, the exact location of the air mass boundary is still uncertain, according to the German Weather Service. The severe weather warnings will therefore be updated regularly.
In Bonn, Cologne, the Rhein-Sieg district, the Ahrweiler district and the Neuwied district, a warning of heavy snowfall and snow drifts is in place for Wednesday and Thursday night from seven in the evening until seven in the morning. There is also a risk of black ice in the region.
The following snowfall amounts are expected: Ten to 15 centimetres of fresh snow in six hours or ten to 20 centimetres in twelve hours or 25 to 40 centimetres in 24 hours.
The DWD has also issued a new warning for icy conditions in the Ahrweiler and Neuwied districts from 7 a.m. on Wednesday until 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Warm front turns snow into freezing rain
In some areas, the snowfall coming from southern Germany will change to rain, which will freeze on the frozen ground. According to the German Weather Service, heavy rainfall can last for several hours, which can lead to the formation of large areas of ice, affecting traffic and infrastructure.
At high altitudes in NRW, on the other hand, day trippers can look forward to up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow in the coming days. It is already snowing in the Sauerland.
(Original text: ga/dpa; Translation: Jean Lennox)