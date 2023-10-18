Motorway to be repaired Weekend: A555 to be closed for construction

Since April 2022, Autobahn GmbH Rheinland has been carrying out a comprehensive maintenance measure on a length of around four kilometres on the A 555 near Wesseling. The major measure consists of the renewal of the carriageways with a low-noise asphalt, the construction of noise barriers, the replacement of the Mühlenweg and Kronenweg structures, the construction of two drainage basins (north and south) and the construction of a pumping station on the A 555.