Motorway to be repaired Weekend: A555 to be closed for construction
Wesseling/Cologne · A section of the A555 motorway will be closed this weekend for construction work. The road surface is to be renewed. What motorists should know about this.
From 9 p.m. on Saturday evening until 5 a.m. next Monday, the A555 will be completely closed between the Wesseling and Godorf junctions in the direction of Cologne. This was announced by Autobahn GmbH in a press release.
Construction work is planned there to renew the surface course. During this time, traffic will be diverted at the Wesseling junction onto the L300 and routed to the Godorf junction.
Since April 2022, Autobahn GmbH Rheinland has been carrying out a comprehensive maintenance measure on a length of around four kilometres on the A 555 near Wesseling. The major measure consists of the renewal of the carriageways with a low-noise asphalt, the construction of noise barriers, the replacement of the Mühlenweg and Kronenweg structures, the construction of two drainage basins (north and south) and the construction of a pumping station on the A 555.
A construction period of about three and a half years is calculated for the entire measure. The construction work affects the section between Brühler Straße in a southerly direction up to the level of the Wesseling motorway junction. The construction of noise barriers and the use of low-noise asphalt will bring significant relief to the residential areas near the motorway.
Original text: Anja Wollschläger
Translation: Mareike Graepel