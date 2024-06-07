Events for June 7 - 9 Weekend tips: Balloon festival and 7 Mountains Music Night
Bonn/Region · Marvel at the hot-air balloons in the Rheinaue, discover lots of different music in the Siebengebirge or take a night-time stroll in the Botanical Gardens. Just a few of our tips for this weekend in Bonn and the region.
With the Balloon Festival in the Rheinaue and Rock am Ring, two big events are taking place in Bonn and the region this weekend. On Saturday, the 7 Mountains Music Night Festival welcomes visitors for a live music night in the Siebengebirge and the Botanical Garden offers visitors the opportunity to take a nighttime walk - these are some of our tips for the weekend.
Balloon festival in the Bonn Rheinaue
On the second weekend in June, balloon teams from all over Europe come together for the Balloon Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue. The festival opens on Friday evening with a spectacular mass launch from more than 30 teams. Anyone who wants to can book a ride in one of the balloons in advance. A big highlight, people of all ages can look forward to family entertainment and the traditional balloon glow on Saturday evening.
- Where: Park in the Bonn Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhardt-Allee, Bonn
- When: Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9 (official start on Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m.)
- Admission: free of charge
Rock am Ring at the Nürburgring
Green Day (Wake me up when September comes), Die Ärzte, Kraftklub and Broilers: the line-up for Rock am Ring is impressive once again this year. The festival near Adenau attracts tens of thousands of visitors year after year. Besides rock music, many other genres of music are also played live there.
- Where: Nürburgring, Nürburg
- When: Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9
- Admission: Tickets for one day start at 119 euros, tickets for the whole weekend start at 269 euros
Late night in the Botanical Gardens in Poppelsdorf
“Night in the Garden” - the Botanical Gardens of Bonn University welcomes visitors to Poppelsdorf on Friday evening. If you wish, you can join a guided tour in the evening.
- Where: Botanical Gardens, Meckenheimer Allee 171, Bonn
- When: Friday, June 7, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
7 Mountains Music Night in Bad Honnef and Königswinter
With 19 musicians on hand, Bad Honnef and Königswinter will become a live music hotspot on Saturday evening. Visitors to the 7 Mountains Music Night Festival can experience quite an array of live music at 15 different venues.
- Where: various venues in Bad Honnef and Königswinter
- When: Saturday, June 8, starts at 7 p.m. (main acts start at 8 p.m. - after show party starts at midnight)
- Admission: 15 euros
“Vielvalt!” (“Diversity!”) - Bonn Cultural Exchange Festival at Marktplatz in the city center
Visitors can discover the linguistic and cultural diversity of Bonn at around 40 stands set up at the Cultural Exchange Festival on Bonn's Marktplatz on Sunday. There will also be various hands-on activities for young and old, international street food stalls and varied acts on stage.
- Where: Markt 1, Bonn
- When: Sunday, June 9, from 12 to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Impulse Theater Festival at the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn
The Impulse Theater Festival has been presenting exciting productions from the independent theater scene for 30 years. On Friday and Saturday evening, “Museum of uncounted voices” by Russian theater critic Marina Davydova will be performed at the Bundeskunsthalle. If you want to enjoy still another performance afterwards, you can take a shuttle bus to TanzFaktur in Cologne.
- Where: Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, Bonn
- When: Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.
- Admission: 15 euros (regular), 10 euros (reduced)
May beetle festival in Oberkassel
At the “Maikäferfest” (“May Beetle Festival”), Königswinterer Strasse in Oberkassel is transformed into a colorful promenade with lots of possibilities for shopping and lingering awhile. Visitors can also try their luck at a raffle.
- Where: Königswinterer Strasse, Bonn
- When: Saturday, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
“Offene Gartenpforte Rheinland” (“Open Garden Gates Rhineland”) in Bonn and the region
A number of people in Bonn and the region will be opening their back yards to the public on Saturday and Sunday as part of the “Open Garden Gates Rhineland” event. All the backyards participating this year can be viewed on the website.
- When: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
- Admission: free of charge
“Nacht der Galerien” (“Night of the galleries”) in Bad Godesberg
A total of eight art galleries are participating in the “Night of the Galleries” in Bad Godesberg on Friday and Saturday. Visitors can find out about the district's diverse art scene as they wander through the art galleries.
- Where: various art galleries in Bad Godesberg
- When: Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8
- Admission: free of charge
Street Food Festival on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel
A Street Food Festival will take place on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel for three days. From Friday through Sunday, a wide variety of food will be on offer in food trucks situated below the Kennedy Bridge.
- Where: Rhine bank in Beuel
- When: Friday, June 7, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 8, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 9, noon to 8 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
LebensArt exhibition in the Bad Neuenahr spa gardens
At the LebensArt exhibition in the Bad Neuenahr spa gardens, there will be lots of information on the topics of gardening, living and lifestyle. Visitors can also look forward to a variety of foods to try.
- Where: Kurgartenstrasse 13, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
- When: Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
- Admission: Tickets start at 8 euros
(Original text: Christine Bähr / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)