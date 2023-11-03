November 3 - 5 Weekend tips: Bonn shines and Museum Night in Cologne

Linz led the way last weekend, and starting on Friday evening, Bonn will also shine in colorful lights at "Bonn leuchtet” (“Bonn shines” or “Bonn lights up”). Last year, well-known buildings were not illuminated due to the energy crisis, but this year the organizers plan to light up the buildings as done from the start. Besides the artful lighting, which begins at nightfall, dance and music performances and a food mile are also part of the event. On Sunday, stores will be open for shopping in the afternoon.