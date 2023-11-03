November 3 - 5 Weekend tips: Bonn shines and Museum Night in Cologne
Bonn/Region · Admire Bonn's landmarks in all their colorful glory, explore Cologne's museums at night or join other hiking enthusiasts at the first German Trail Days: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
On the first nights of November, lighting installations in Bonn, open museum doors in Cologne and lots of art will lure many people out of their homes despite the inclement autumn weather. Hiking enthusiasts can meet up for the first "German Trail Days”and for kids, there’s a fun puppet show. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
Bonn shines
Linz led the way last weekend, and starting on Friday evening, Bonn will also shine in colorful lights at "Bonn leuchtet” (“Bonn shines” or “Bonn lights up”). Last year, well-known buildings were not illuminated due to the energy crisis, but this year the organizers plan to light up the buildings as done from the start. Besides the artful lighting, which begins at nightfall, dance and music performances and a food mile are also part of the event. On Sunday, stores will be open for shopping in the afternoon.
- Where: Bonn city center
- When: Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5
- Admission: free of charge
Museum Night Cologne
It isn’t only night watchmen, bone-hunting dinosaurs and ancient pharaohs who will be sneaking through Cologne's museums on Saturday night: 51 museums and art venues will be opening their doors to visitors for the big Museumsnacht Köln (Museum Night Cologne). The event includes creative rap battles between medieval paintings, a street food market, rides on antique streetcars and two after-show parties. Two streetcars and a bus service are available for transfers between the art venues.
- Where: 51 museums and art venues in Cologne
- When: Saturday, November 4, starting at 7 p.m.
- Tickets: 22 euros
- Note: An overview of all events and tour suggestions from the organizers: https://www.museumsnacht-koeln.de/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/mn23_programm_RZ_online_einzel.pdf
Let's talk!
Once a month, things get very poetic on the Rhein stage. The poetry slam format, Lasst uns Reden! (Let’s Talk!) hosted by Cologne painter, lyricist and slammer "mario el toro", brings both funny and profound texts to the big stage. Artists can apply for the upcoming dates at info@rheinbuehne.de.
- Where: Kulturwohnzimmer Rheinbühne, Oxfordstrasse 20-22, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, November 3, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission: 10 euros
Captain Book
Every pirate has to set sail again sooner or later, and so does Käpt’n Book (Captain Book). After two weeks full of readings (in German), theater and book tips, the Captain and his crew set sail for new climes. The Deutsches Museum Bonn is organizing a "gigalactic" farewell party. A total of six readings, a hands-on concert and theater performances will take families into the future.
- Where: Deutsches Museum Bonn, Ahrstrasse 45, 53175 Bonn
- When: Sunday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Participatory exhibition "We make the future" 2023
Together with artists from Bonn, children and young people have created works of art on the subject of sustainability. The exhibition "Wir machen Zukunft” (“We make the future" ) opens on Saturday at 3 pm. Various workshops will be offered every Sunday until November 19. This Sunday, young artists will be painting colorful fantasy birds and creating glowing super cities.
- Where: Künstlerforum Bonn, Hochstadenring 22-24, 53119 Bonn
- When: Saturday, November 4 to Sunday, November 19
- Admission: free of charge, please register at: info@kuenstlerforum-bonn.de
1st German Trail Days
At the first "German Trail Days", hiking enthusiasts can exchange ideas, learn from experts, test new products and philosophize about the best food to take along when they hit the trail. In various workshops, experts will present, among other things, how sustainable hiking works and what challenges one faces on a hike on the Nord Süd Trail, the longest long-distance hiking trail in Germany.
- Where: Outdoor store "Walkonthewildside", Eifelstrasse 10-12, 53119 Bonn
- When: Saturday, November 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Participation fee: 10 euros, registration is required for the workshops.
- Note: The parking spaces in the back courtyard are closed for a tent exhibition.
Bonn Town Musicians musical for the whole family
The “Bonner-Stadtmusikanten” ("Bonn Town Musicians”) musical is loosely based on the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, four outcast animals make their way to Bad Godesberg to make it big at the "Music in the Park" event series. Along the way, the unlikely friends encounter unscrupulous scientists who are carrying out animal experiments on rabbits. The puppet show lasts one hour without an intermission.
- Where: Kleines Theater Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bonn
- When: Saturday, November 4, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tickets: from 16 euros on bonnticket or at a reduced price at the box office.
Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: ck