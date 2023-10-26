October 27 - 29 Weekend tips: Crossroads Festival and a colorful river town event
Bonn/Region · This weekend, the Rhine river town of Linz will shine lights on its old historical building facades as part of a special event, international rock bands will play at the Crossroads Festival and a photo exhibition focuses on the old town of Bonn. These are some of our weekend tips.
- The Crossroads Festival brings international rock bands to the Harmonie, while the Cologne Comedy Festival hosts comedians in Cologne, and Käpt'n Book (Captain Book) sails through the region with childhood heroes. A week before the “Bonn leuchtet” (“Bonn shines”) event, the historic buildings in the town of Linz on the Rhine will be bathed in colorful lights. Old classics will get a music revival at the Pantheon. Here are our weekend tips at a glance.
33rd Cologne Comedy Festival
More than 200 comedians will appear at 30 different locations for the 33rd Cologne Comedy Festival, ensuring an entertaining end to the week. On this first weekend of the festival, visitors can expect a grand opening show at Gloria, the 1st semi-final of the Nightwash Talent Award and a comedic reading on a Hop-On Hop-Off bus.
- Where: 30 different venues in Cologne
- When: Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, November 4.
- Admission: prices vary depending on the event
- Note: All information and tickets are available here: https://comedy.cologne/veranstaltungen
Crossroads Festival
For the 20th time, the WDR Rockpalast celebrates the Crossroads Festival in the Endenich Harmonie. This year, eleven international artists from all genres of rock have been invited. The opening of the Crossroads Festival was electrifying with soul and roots rock, and the coming days promise rousing concerts for those who like hard rock, blues, glam metal and soul. Tickets for the Crossroads Festival are available starting at 26 euros.
- Where: Harmonie in Bonn-Endenich, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Wednesday, October 25, Thursday, October 26 and Saturday, October 28, 7:15 p.m. and Friday, October 27, 6:30 p.m.
- Admission: 26 euro per evening
Käpt'n Book reading festival
Ritter Rost goes on an adventure in Wunderland, Ottfried Preussler is honored on his 100th birthday with a concert theater, and in the Brotfabrik the castle ghost Hui-Buh is up to mischief during an audio book reading: The largest literature festival for children in the German-speaking world, Käpt'n Book, offers around 450 events in the coming days.
- Where: various locations in Bonn and the region
- When: until Sunday, November 5
- Admission: free of charge
KlassikSlam
Six ensembles present their favorite works of classical music in a personal way and in a modern setting. In classical poetry slam style, the audience decides who will take home the prize money of 1,000 euros. Tickets are available at the Pantheon.
- Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Strasse 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany
- When: Sunday, October 29, 6 p.m.
- Admission: 19 euros (reduced rate 9 euros)
“Linz shines”
The "colorful city on the Rhine" will once again live up to its nickname this Saturday: as dusk falls, the historic facades of the old town will be wrapped alternately in symphonic sounds and luminous lighting displays. At the Marktplatz, "Straight Four" will entertain visitors with jazz music, while at the Buttermarkt the duo "Roses of Remedy" will rock the stage. Local restaurants and street food stands at Marktplatz will provide food and drink.
- Where: Burgplatz to the church of St. Martin, 53545 Linz am Rhein.
- When: Saturday, October 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Benefit gala for the kleine theater
The rising cost of performer fees and damage to the roof truss are a problem for the kleine theater in Bad Godesberg, which is protected as a historic monument. On Friday, the old villa from the 1920’s will get all dressed up and appeal for its preservation, with performers, an auction and food and drink. In addition to four limited-edition replicas by Roland Cucej, an Ottifanten painting will be auctioned off.
- Where: kleines theater Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Friday, October 27, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Admission: 89 euros
Disaster Prevention Day
The Bonn Fire Department has recently published its revised disaster protection plan for Rhine flooding and heavy rain. It will introduce its work and show people how they can get involved, set up at Münsterplatz in Bonn city center. Other relief organizations from Bonn will also be on hand. Demonstrations, such as sandbagging, will also be offered.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Photo exhibition “HierSein” (“Being here”)
With more than 50 participants, photographer Franz Heinbach shows a diverse and complex picture of real life in Bonn's old town. The photographer presents four pictures of each person he has focused on: Besides a portrait photo, two other photos show the professional, social or private environment of the subjects. With the fourth photo, the photographer establishes a reference to the surroundings.
- Where: Factory 45, Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn, Germany
- When: Friday, October 27, 7 p.m., Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, 2 to 7 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation ck)