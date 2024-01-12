January 2 - 4 Weekend tips for Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · Fiery flamenco dancing at “Sentimientos” is sure to transport the audience to a warm and vibrant Spain, and a special children’s concert from the Beethoven Orchestra explores Mozart's Little Night Music. These and other weekend tips at a glance.
It will stay cold outside this weekend, but theater and concert venues will be filled with the rhythms of hot Balearic island nights and Sylt sea breezes. As well, the Bonn Opera is giving its last performance of "Moses and Aaron" and children have the opportunity to explore Mozart's Little Night Music. Here’s a look at these and other tips for the weekend.
Opera meets science: “Moses and Aaron”
Moses and Aaron take to the stage of the Bonn Opera for the last time in Schoenberg's unfinished operatic work. Based on the story from the Bible, Schoenberg adapts the Moses material as a libretto. In order to give the opera a scholarly framework, a discussion with musicologist Prof. Dr. Tobias Janz will take place directly before the performance. Following the performance, General Music Director Dirk Kaftan and Chief Dramaturge Polina Sandler will be available for a post-performance discussion. Tickets for “Moses and Aaron” are available from the Bonn Opera.
Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
When: Saturday, January 13, 7:30 p.m., the pre-performance talk starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets: starat at 30 euros
“Sentimientos” - the fire of Spain
"Sentimientos" which is playing at the GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn is fiery and full of life. The all-Spanish ensemble brings an array of contemporary acrobatics, humor and live music to the stage - and of course a unique version of flamenco is not to be missed.
Where: GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn
When: Friday, January 12, 6 and 9 p.m.; Saturday, January 13, 6 and 9 p.m. and Sunday, January 14, 2 and 6 p.m.
Tickets: start at 34 euros
Exhibition on the Bonna carnival royalty
When Beuel celebrates its 200th anniversary of the Beuel Weiberfastnacht this year, the Bonna will also be at the center of the festivities. Her role in Bonn's carnival is on display in the Women's Museum right now: an artistic installation with lingerie and dresses along with the Bonnas' ballroom.
Where: Women's Museum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: 10 euros (reduced 6 euros)
Duration of the exhibition: until February 17
Sea Malente
A fresh sea breeze is blowing through Malente's Theaterpalast this weekend: visitors should get ready for a "malentös-melodious cruise" through the seven seas, from the Elbphilharmonie to Beuel. The journey is accompanied by a collection of maritime songs. Tickets for Meer Malente are available here.
Where: Malentes Theater Palast, Holzlarer Weg 42, 53229 Bonn
When: Friday, January 12, 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 14, 5 p.m.
Tickets: from 32 euros
Café Farbe at the Kunstmuseum Bonn
In an open workshop for people with and without dementia, participants will explore the current temporary exhibition of works by the painter Günter Fruhtrunk on Saturday. The work of the abstract painter and graphic artist is characterized by clear lines, geometric shapes and high-contrast colors. In the museum studio, participants weave their own pictures out of paper while enjoying coffee and cake.
Where: Kunstmuseum Bonn, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn
When: Saturday, January 13, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Admission: 12 euros, registration is required by calling: 0228 77 6230 or by email to bildung.vermittlung@bonn.de.
Dates: Every first Saturday of the month
Children's concert two - Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
On a journey through nocturnal music, children between the ages of five and seven explore Mozart's Little Night Music. Actress Mira Wickert and the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn prove that this music is not at all intended for falling asleep, but instead for the ears of true night owls. Tickets are available from the Beethoven Orchestra.
Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
When: Sunday, January 14, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Admission: 10 euros (reduced 5 euros)
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)