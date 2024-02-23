February 23 - 25 Weekend tips for Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · Learn some folk dance with live music, build an insect hotel or see Bonn with different eyes by taking a tour of it with someone who has experienced homelessness, organized by Stadtstreifen. These and other weekend tips at a glance.
Spring is getting closer so it’s time for a new burst of energy. People from Bonn and the region will have a chance to dance their hearts out to folk or ska music this weekend. An unusual kind of city tour is also on offer, maybe bring an umbrella just to play it safe. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Exhibition: Photos from Ukraine
It has been two years since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Sunday is the last day of the exhibition "Independence! Photographs from Ukraine 1991-2023". The exhibition shows photographs and objects from Ukraine's recent history. It was created in collaboration with the photographers Mstislav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka. There will be a final guided tour in the morning.
- Where: Haus der Geschichte, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn
- When: Sunday, February 25, 11 a.m.
- Admission: Free
City tour with (formerly) homeless people
The Stadtstreifen association organizes guided tours in Bonn with people who are currently or have in the past experienced homelessness. Participants can learn first-hand about the challenges of life on the streets - and perhaps get to know familiar places from a new perspective.
- Where: Meeting point in front of Primark at Bonn Central Station, Poststrasse 2, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, February 25, 3 to 5 p.m.
- Admission: Free for children up to 14 years, 6 euros (reduced rate 4 euros), booking at www.stadtstreifen.org
Make your own insect hotels
The number of insects has been declining for years. Yet these creepy-crawlies are useful - and urgently needed for most ecosystems. With your own insect hotel in a backyard or on the balcony, everyone can contribute to environmental and species protection. Humming and buzzing fans can learn what such a hotel should look like by participating in a workshop.
- Where: Haus Vielinbusch, Oppelner Str. 130, 53119 Bonn
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Admission: A 5 euro deposit will be retained until the end of the workshop. Registration at Haus Vielinbusch or at info@fibb-ev.de
Repair Café: repairing instead of creating more trash
Sustainable and enjoyable: every fourth Saturday of the month, a Repair Café is held at the Bonn waste recycling plant (MVA). The motto: everything that can be fixed is repaired by people working together. Anyone interested can simply bring along a broken coffee machine or desk lamp, etc. and learn how to repair it themselves on site. Anything that can be carried here by hand will be accepted.
- Where: MVA Bonn, Immenburgstrasse 22, Gate 4, 53121 Bonn
- When: Saturday, February 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Admission: Free
Lively dance folk music
At Bal Folk, folk dances are held with live music. Seven ensembles from Bonn and the region will be playing at the Kulturbad on Friday. At the beginning, Greek dances are practiced in advance so one can use the moves on the dance floor later. Afterwards there will be a music session - so don't forget your own instrument. A contribution to the finger food buffet is also welcome.
- Where: Rüngsdorfer Kulturbad, Am Schwimmbad 8, 53173 Bonn
- When: Friday, February 23, from 7 p.m.
- Admission: Free, a donation of around 15 to 18 euros is requested
Concert: Ska and post-punk
Things will get wild on Friday evening at the Rock and Pop Center (RPZ) Bonn. The eight-piece ska band "The Slapstickers" will deliver a rousing performance. Together with the post-punk band "The Moobies" from the Cologne-Bonn area, it’s expected to be a show with the potential to get crazy.
- Where: RPZ Bonn, Moltkestrasse 41, 53173 Bonn
- When: Friday, February 23, 7.30 p.m., admission from 6.30 p.m.
- Tickets: 8 euros at the box office
(Orig. text: Rosanna Großmann / Translation: ck)