October 16 to 18 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

At the art show in Remagen, Patrick Feldman displays his outdoor exhibition “kings from another world”. The event is taking place this weekend. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Bonn If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there will be some artsy, spacey and also useful events taking place both indoors and outdoors - all of them in accordance with coronavirus safety measures. Here is a look at what’s happening.

For months, only a very limited amount of events were being held due to the spread of coronavirus in the region. In the meantime, concerts and other events are taking place again with strict safety measures in place. And some of the events are outdoors. Keep in mind that some events could be canceled at short notice if the number of cases increases. But for those of you who want to know what is happening in Bonn and the region this weekend, have a look at our weekend tips.

Friday, October 16th

Star Wars in Mönchengladbach

The exhibition Stars of the Galaxy in Mönchengladbach is a must for fans of the Jedi Knights. Han Solo frozen in carbonite and a 3.20 long Star Destroyer consisting of 400,000 Lego bricks can also be seen here in NRW. In addition, there are laser sword and weapon replicas from the Star Wars movies and a life-size C-3PO.

Where: Stars of the Galaxy, Berliner Platz 10, 41061 Mönchengladbach

Stars of the Galaxy, Berliner Platz 10, 41061 Mönchengladbach When: Fridays from 12 to 6pm Saturday from 10am to 6pm Sunday from 12 to 5pm

Fridays from 12 to 6pm Saturday from 10am to 6pm Sunday from 12 to 5pm Tickets: available for ten euros here:

Saturday, October 17th

Making preserves

During a visit to the farm store in Bornheim you can learn what type of apple person you are. The Krewelshof in Lohmar has a barn where kids can play and is popular with families. One can also learn how to make preserves there, just like our grandmothers did.

Where: Krewelshof 1, An der Burg Sülz 1, 53797 Lohmar

Krewelshof 1, An der Burg Sülz 1, 53797 Lohmar When: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art show in Remagen

At the "Kunstsalon 14.0", 15 venues offering art will open their doors this weekend in the old town between the market square and the Catholic church, the so-called Historical Triangle. The motto is "distance and proximity". Several works can be viewed on site, others can be viewed on video. Venue 16 is from the French twin town Maisons-Laffitte, located between the train station and Josefstrasse. The city of Remagen offers more information here.

Where: Historic Triangle Remagen, Bachstrasse, Kirchstrasse, Market Square

Historic Triangle Remagen, Bachstrasse, Kirchstrasse, Market Square When: Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, 1 to 6pm

Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, 1 to 6pm Tickets: Admission is free

Visit a museum in Bonn

With temperatures hovering at around 12 degrees Celsius under cloudy skies, a visit to a museum is a good alternative this weekend. Bonn's museums range from the Egyptian Museum of the University of Bonn to the Bundeskunsthalle and the Zoological Research Museum Alexander Koenig. Tickets must be booked online in advance. Here is a selection of museums in Bonn:

Sunday, October 18th

Rhine Antique, Art & Design Market

Four times a year, the Rhine Antique, Art & Design Market takes place in Bonn city center. From Friedensplatz to Bottlerplatz, Vivatsgasse, Windeckstraße and Mülheimer Platz, international exhibitors present a wide range of antiques and other novelties at around 200 stands. Masks are compulsory as is social distancing.

Where: Friedensplatz, Vivatsgasse, Bottlerplatz. Bonn city center in the pedestrian zones

Friedensplatz, Vivatsgasse, Bottlerplatz. Bonn city center in the pedestrian zones When: 18 October, 11am to 5pm

18 October, 11am to 5pm Info: more information at: www.rhein-antik.de

Girls' flea market in the Brückenforum

From girls for girls. This is the motto of the girls' flea market in the Brückenforum. Here, everyone can find something they like - at 160 tables: Women from the Bonn area sell items from their closets. On Sunday starting at 3pm, many nice things will be looking for a new owner.

Brückenforum in Beuel, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn When: 18 October and 8 November from 3 - 6pm.

18 October and 8 November from 3 - 6pm. Info: Tickets for 3,50 euros can be purchased here

Concerts with multimedia support

Concerts and performances are in store for this weekend at the Bundeskunsthalle. Deutsche Post is contributing 163 meters of visualization. Tickets are still available for some performances. Pianist Mathias Halvorsen will play on Sunday.

Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn

Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn When: Sunday, 18 October at 4pm.

Sunday, 18 October at 4pm. Tickets: Available from 25 euros. Ticket sale information can be found here.

Timon Krause - Mentalist performs at the Springmaus

Timon Krause is 25 years old and reigns as the 'Best European Mentalist'. At the Springmaus theater, he displays his abilities in mind reading and tells his stories from the strange world of showbiz. Is it a good idea to get into people's heads during performances at the KitKat Club Berlin or in conspiratorial offers on Instagram? In his live program he combines his mental strengths with the art of stand-up.

Where: House of the Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53121 Bonn

House of the Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53121 Bonn When: Sunday, 18 October, 15:30 and 19

Sunday, 18 October, 15:30 and 19 Tickets:Available from 23,90 euros here.

(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)