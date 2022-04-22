Spring festivals, Rheinaue flea market and more : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

On April 24, the spring festival will be held at the Melbgarten in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Lots going on again this weekend in Bonn and the region. What about a visit to a spring festival or creative market, a historical fun fair or the big flea market in the Rheinaue? The government bunker in the Air valley was once top secret and is now a fascinating place to visit. Here's an overview of some of the weekend's events. Keep in mind that current coronavirus rules apply at the venues.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, chances are you will find a fun event or a new place to explore. A spring festival at the Botanical Gardens in Bonn is easily reachable, and for those who want to escape to the country, the historical fun fair at the Open Air Museum in Kommern promises to be good entertainment for families. The previously top secret government bunker in the Air valley is also well worth a visit. And it's time for the hugely popular Rheinaue flea market once again this weekend.

Spring festival in the Melbgarten

The outdoor area of the Botanical Gardens in Bonn, the Melbgarten, is normally not open to the public. But once a year, everyone is welcomed inside to the Spring Festival. You can see camellias in the most beautiful colors, primeval redwood trees, wild fruit and much more. There are also delicious things to eat.

Where: Melbgarten, Botanical Gardens, Bonn

When: Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free. Donations are welcome.

Bonn city tours

Espionage in Bonn: Saturday, April 23, 2:30 p.m., meeting point: in front of Café Müller-Langhardt, Markt 36, price: 24 euros.

Between platform 11 and Amt 99 - The totally crazy guided tour of the city center: Sunday, April 24, 12 p.m., meeting point: in front of Bonn Central Station, Poststrasse/corner of Maximilianstrasse, price: 10 euros.

Tour d'amour - Love stories from Bonn: Sunday, April 24, 3 p.m., meeting point: Old City Hall, Marktplatz, price: 10 euros.

Although these tours are conducted in German, the city tours website says that most are also offered in English for those who make advance arrangements. Please see the English version website for more info.

Visit to the government bunker in Ahrweiler

In the event of nuclear war, the German government (which was at that time in the capital city of Bonn) was to be run from this massive bunker in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. In planning since 1950, it was the most top secret building in Germany. Today people can visit the bunker, where it appears as if time has stood still. For information in English, please visit the website.

Location: Government Bunker Documentation Center, Am Silberberg, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Opening hours: Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (last admission).

Admission: 12 euros, reduced 10 and 9 euros, children 5 euros, students 7 euros.

“Undressed” at GOP Varieté Theater

What happens when you take a look at the essential? When the world of the show focuses on the pure, the magic and the aesthetics? When the veil of the banal falls? The show "Undressed" explores this question in all its facets.

Where: GOP Varieté Theater, Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets can be ordered online here.

Concert by “Still Collins”

“Still Collins” is a Phil Collins and Genesis tribute band that has been around for more than 25 years. It all started for the band in a small music pub in Königswinter. This weekend the musicians will perform in Bonn.

Where: Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, April 22, 8 p.m.

Tickets can be ordered online here.

"Fair anno dazumal" in the Open-Air Museum Kommern

A boat swing, a Ferris wheel, a swan plane, a caterpillar track, a fairground organ, a puppet theater, a juggler, a can-throwing game, or "Hau den Lukas": visitors to the Kommern Open-Air Museum of the Rhineland Regional Council (LVR) can experience and try out these and other historical amusements until Sunday, April 24. At the exhibition "Fair anno dazumal", around 90 attractions and artists take visitors through the history of fun fairs and amusement parks. The journey begins in the imperial era after 1871 and ends at the fairground of the post-war economic miracle years.

Where: Kommern Open-Air Museum, Auf dem Kahlenbusch, 53894 Kommern

When: daily until Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be ordered online here.

Meckenheim Blossom Festival

The Meckenheim Blossom Festival returns this year from its forced break due to COVID. On Sunday, April 24, the popular event will take place for the twelfth time. From the Meckenheim train station, the approximately 17-kilometer-long tour begins. It can be completed by bike, on foot, in a covered wagon or by shuttle bus. Along the way, there are all kinds of stops for food, drinks, information about exhibitors and attractions.

Where: Route starts at the Meckenheim train station

When: Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m.

Admission: free of charge.

More info.

Brüser Berg Art and Creative Market

For 22 years, the initiative Stadtteilkultur has organized a multi-day art and creative market on the Brüser Berg. This year’s theme is "Animally Creative". There will be readings, mini-workshops and also a booth ("Make your own picture" with magnetic elements). There will be 14 artists from the district with their exhibitions. On display will be paintings, photography/photographic art, objects made of concrete, porcelain etagères, ceramics, hand-woven items, underglaze painting, wooden objects, mosaics made of glass, light objects and paper objects.

Where: large hall in the town center and hall of the St. Edith Stein Church, Fahrenheitstrasse 49, 53125 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, April 22: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 23: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 24: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission: free of charge.

Flea market in the Rheinaue

From April to October, every third Saturday of the month, the large flea market is held at the Rheinaue park. The next one is on Saturday, April 23, as always on the grounds of the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn. It has long been a focal point for bargain seekers and visitors from all over the region.

Where: Rheinaue recreational park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge.