May 6 - 8 : Weekend Tips for Bonn and the region

On Saturday, it will be Europe Day at the Marktplatz in Bonn city center. Foto: Max Malsch (Archiv)

Bonn Music is in the air this weekend, with jazz, classical and rock concerts on offer, not to mention a record album exchange. A Roman-themed festival is especially fitting for families. And of course everyone is welcome to visit Europe Day in Bonn city center.

It’s the weekend and once again, there are a number of events going on in and around Bonn. Music is a language everyone can understand and there are several concerts happening in Bonn, one of them to benefit Ukrainian Refugee Aid. A Roman-themed festival in Remagen, around fifteen minutes from Bonn, could be fun family thing to do. Here is a look at these and other weekend tips for Bonn and the region.

"Undressed - Naturally Attractive" at the GOP Varieté Theater

Circus Theater "Bingo" from Kyiv brings an impressive show to the stage of the GOP Varieté Theater for one last weekend. "Undressed" offers everything your heart desires: artistry that leaves you awestruck, live music, and a dose of humor. Thematically, the group deals with what is real, the natural aesthetics of movement and the essence of the show. For more information on tickets and the event, please see the GOP Varieté Theater website: https://www.variete.de/bonn

Where : GOP Varieté Theater - Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

: GOP Varieté Theater - Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany When : May 6 to May 7: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., May 8: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

: May 6 to May 7: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., May 8: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Admission: Tickets from 42,90 euros

Tours of Bonn

Scheduled for this weekend are StattReisen tours including the “Vier-Viertel Tour” (“Four fourths tour”) on bike, the Night Watchman tour and a tour that shows what it was like shopping in Bonn 100 years ago. Although the scheduled tours are in German, the English language website of StattReisen says that almost all of their tours are available in English.

For more information about tours in English, please visit the website: http://www.stattreisen-bonn.de/info_english.htm

Bonn Jazz Choir sings at the Pantheon

Under the direction of multi-Grammy-nominated singer and arranger Andrea Figallo, the Bonn Jazz Choir will give its first concert of 2022, including new pieces written during the coronavirus pandemic, taking the audience on a multi-faceted journey. All with a lot of feeling - and all a cappella.

Place : Pantheon Theater Bonn - Siegburger Strasse 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany

: Pantheon Theater Bonn - Siegburger Strasse 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany When : Sunday, May 8: 7 p.m.

: Sunday, May 8: 7 p.m. Admission: Tickets 19 euros

Kunstmuseum Bonn opens newly presented collection

The Kunstmuseum Bonn (Bonn Art Museum) celebrates its 30th anniversary on the Museum Mile with a new presentation of its collection "Space for Imaginative Actions". On Sunday, visitors are welcomed to the opening and to take a completely new look at important works from the present and to discover the versatile collection in twenty rooms. Besides paintings, film and photography, there are also installations. A children's room with works by Patricia Thoma offers the opportunity to participate and explore.

Where : Kunstmuseum Bonn - Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

: Kunstmuseum Bonn - Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn, Germany. When : Sunday, May 8: 11 a.m.

: Sunday, May 8: 11 a.m. Admission: Admission is free

Benefit concert for Ukrainian Refugee Aid

Every day we still receive reports of the unimaginable from Ukraine, the war causing many people to flee. Some are receiving help from Ukrainian Refugee Aid - and a benefit concert will be held on Sunday in the auditorium of the University of Bonn to support this organization. The Cologne Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, as well as swing music for this good cause. Tickets can be pre-ordered both online and by phone, and remaining tickets will be sold at the box office starting at 3:30 pm.

Where : Aula of the University of Bonn - Regina-Pacis-Weg 3, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

: Aula of the University of Bonn - Regina-Pacis-Weg 3, 53113 Bonn, Germany. When : Sunday, May 8: 5 to 7 p.m., admission 4:30 p.m.

: Sunday, May 8: 5 to 7 p.m., admission 4:30 p.m. Tickets: from 15 euros, advance booking possible here:

Record album exchange in the Brückenforum

Vinyl fans have a definite destination on Sunday: the Bonn Record Album Fair at Brückenforum. In addition to record albums, there is a large selection of CDs, DVDs and merchandise. From true collector's items to inexpensive speakers, everything can be found here.

Where : Brückenforum - Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn, Germany

: Brückenforum - Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn, Germany When : Sunday, May 8: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Sunday, May 8: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets: 4 euros

Remagen celebrates Rigomagus Festival

If you are looking for a destination for the whole family, Remagen is the place to be this weekend. The town is celebrating its Roman past and its registration as a World Heritage Site with a two-day festival. There will be a diverse selection of hands-on activities and programs for the whole family, information booths and performers who will take you inside life in Roman times. Organizers recommend traveling by public transportation. More information about the event can be found on the website of the city of Remagen:

Where : Remagen

: Remagen When : Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: Admission is free.

"Charles Ives: Universe Symphony" at the Philharmonie Cologne

On Sunday, Charles Ives' "Universe Symphony” will be performed at the Philharmonie Cologne. It is an ambitious work on which the composer worked intermittently from 1915 until his death in 1954, and which he never finished. Johnny Reinhard completed the performance version in 1996, and this can be heard at the Philharmonie. Ives intended his composition to capture the totality of creation in music. There are various discounts on ticket prices, more information can be found on the website of the Philharmonie Cologne.

Where : Cologne Philharmonic Hall, Bischofsgartenstrasse 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany.

: Cologne Philharmonic Hall, Bischofsgartenstrasse 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany. When : Sunday, May 8: 8 p.m.

: Sunday, May 8: 8 p.m. Admission: Tickets from 30 euros

Bonn Europe Day

After a two-year break, the colorful Europe Day will take place again on Saturday at Bonn's Marktplatz with the theme "Stories of Europe - Show me your Europe". Various organizations and associations will introduce themselves and provide information about European friendship. People are welcome to participate in activities, including a Europe climbing pyramid and flag painting for the kids. Mayor Katja Dörner will open the event at 12 noon.

Where : Marktplatz and Old Town Hall - Markt 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

: Marktplatz and Old Town Hall - Markt 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany When : Saturday, May 7: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Saturday, May 7: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Toys to Masters Newcomer Festival

The event is now the largest music competition in North Rhine-Westphalia, where solo musicians and bands from heavy metal to rock to folk music compete for the most votes from the audience. At the Rock and Pop Center in Bonn, the Basic Level of the competition enters its final round on Friday. The audience can listen to bands who want to make the jump to the Semi-Pro Level. The grand finale traditionally takes place in December. In 2021, the band Joker's Kingdom won.

Where : RPZ, Moltkestrasse 41, 53173 Bonn, Germany.

: RPZ, Moltkestrasse 41, 53173 Bonn, Germany. When : Friday, May 6: 7 p.m., admission 6:15 p.m.

: Friday, May 6: 7 p.m., admission 6:15 p.m. Admission: 5 euros For more information click here

Tiny creatures at the Haus der Natur in Bonn

The Haus der Natur invites visitors to explore and discover at "Springtail, Woodlouse and Co. - Small Animals Very Big”, happening on Saturday. After a walk through the forest together, taking samples from the forest ground, participants will examine the tiny creatures among the forest inhabitants in the forest laboratory. The event is especially suitable for children between 6 and 12 years and the adults accompanying them. Written registration is required and can be booked through the Volkshochschule Bonn.

Where : House of Nature - An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn, Germany.

: House of Nature - An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn, Germany. When : Saturday, May 7: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: Saturday, May 7: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets: 3 euros for children, 6 euros for adults