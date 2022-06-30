Panama Open Air, Literature Festival and "Open Garden Gate" : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region Party at the Panama Festival, join in the fun at the literature competition and discover gardens in the neighbourhood: Here are our best leisure tips for Bonn and the region for the coming days.
There is a lot to experience in Bonn and the region this weekend: In addition to the Panama Open Air, the literature festival "blattgold" of the University of Bonn as well as the campaign "Offene Gartenpforte" (open garden gate), there is another edition of the AfterJobParty at "Bikini Beach". We present the best leisure tips for the weekend.
Panama Open Air in the Rheinaue in Bonn
On Friday, 1 July, and Saturday, 2 July, the Panama Open Air will once again open its doors in the Rheinaue. In addition to electro stars such as Fritz Kalkbrenner and Meduza, the Black Eyed Peas and Bastille will also be performing this year. Under the motto "Techno, Sun and Love", guests can look forward to two days of festival fun with a total of 47 acts. In addition, there will be an afterparty at various clubs in Bonn.
Where: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
- When: Friday, from 3 p.m., and Saturday, from 12 p.m.
- Tickets: from 69.90 Euro
Football Golf in Königswinter
Football golf combines two popular sports: the aim is to shoot a football into a hole with as few shots as possible over a golf course-like terrain. On the course at Gut Heiderhof in Königswinter, guests can compete on a total of 18 holes.
- Where: Heiderhof 1, 53639 Königswinter
- When: daily except Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Admission: one round costs between 5 and 12 Euro, depending on age
For more information, please visit the site of the facility.
"WunderBar" at the GOP Bonn
Are you in the mood for some daring acrobatics during your visit to the bar? In the variety theatre of the GOP in Bonn, a bartender meets artistry and illusionism. This weekend, the two-hour show directed by Werner Buss can be seen for the last time.
- Where: Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn
- When: Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively, and Sunday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.
- Tickets: available from 44.90 Euro at bonnticket.de
"Open Garden Gates" in the Rhineland
Take a look inside other people's gardens: On the occasion of the "Open Garden Gates" campaign, private gardens open their gates to the public. In addition to providing an insight into a wide variety of gardens, the campaign also enables like-minded people to exchange ideas. Some people in Bonn and the region are also opening their gates.
- When: Saturday and Sunday (opening times vary)
AfterJobParty at Bikini Beach Bonn
The popular AfterJobParty series goes into the second round at Bikini Beach in Bonn-Ramersdorf. DJs Tom Merkens and Tobias Portugall will provide the musical accompaniment to the event.
- Where: Karl-Duwe-Straße 1, 53227 Bonn
- When: Saturday, from 5 p.m.
- Tickets: available from 11 Euro at bonnticket.de
Literature Festival "blattgold" at the University of Bonn
Under the motto "At Home", the annual literature festival "blattgold" of the University of Bonn will take place again from Thursday to Sunday. A special highlight will be the final round of the student literature competition "Unheimlich vertraut!?" on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Lecture Hall I of the university's main building.
- Where: Various locations on campus
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon and 7 p.m.
- Admission: free, but the university welcomes donations
Day of the Little Godesbergers
On the Day of the Little Godesbergers, the city centre of Bad Godesberg is transformed into a play paradise for children. Various shops and associations invite the little ones of the district to a colourful rally through the city centre, including a prize draw.
- Where: Bad Godesberg city centre
- When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free
"After the flood" at the Roemervilla Museum in Ahrweiler
Almost a year after the flood disaster, the Museum Roemervilla in Ahrweiler is showing the special exhibition "After the Flood". This is intended to sensitise visitors to what happened in the Ahr valley on 14 July 2021. In addition to a map of the properties affected in Ahrweiler, photos and various objects from the municipal collection will also be on display.
- Where: Am Silberberg 1, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
- When: daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: 6 Euro for adults, reduced rate 3 Euro
For more information, please visit the museum's website.
Original text: ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel