Panama Open Air, Literature Festival and "Open Garden Gate" : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The Panama Open Air in Bonn promises a great atmosphere. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region Party at the Panama Festival, join in the fun at the literature competition and discover gardens in the neighbourhood: Here are our best leisure tips for Bonn and the region for the coming days.

There is a lot to experience in Bonn and the region this weekend: In addition to the Panama Open Air, the literature festival "blattgold" of the University of Bonn as well as the campaign "Offene Gartenpforte" (open garden gate), there is another edition of the AfterJobParty at "Bikini Beach". We present the best leisure tips for the weekend.

Panama Open Air in the Rheinaue in Bonn

On Friday, 1 July, and Saturday, 2 July, the Panama Open Air will once again open its doors in the Rheinaue. In addition to electro stars such as Fritz Kalkbrenner and Meduza, the Black Eyed Peas and Bastille will also be performing this year. Under the motto "Techno, Sun and Love", guests can look forward to two days of festival fun with a total of 47 acts. In addition, there will be an afterparty at various clubs in Bonn.

Where: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn

When: Friday, from 3 p.m., and Saturday, from 12 p.m.

Friday, from 3 p.m., and Saturday, from 12 p.m. Tickets: from 69.90 Euro

Football Golf in Königswinter

Football golf combines two popular sports: the aim is to shoot a football into a hole with as few shots as possible over a golf course-like terrain. On the course at Gut Heiderhof in Königswinter, guests can compete on a total of 18 holes.

Where: Heiderhof 1, 53639 Königswinter

Heiderhof 1, 53639 Königswinter When: daily except Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

daily except Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission: one round costs between 5 and 12 Euro, depending on age

For more information, please visit the site of the facility.

"WunderBar" at the GOP Bonn

Are you in the mood for some daring acrobatics during your visit to the bar? In the variety theatre of the GOP in Bonn, a bartender meets artistry and illusionism. This weekend, the two-hour show directed by Werner Buss can be seen for the last time.

Where: Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn

Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn When: Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively, and Sunday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively, and Sunday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. Tickets: available from 44.90 Euro at bonnticket.de

"Open Garden Gates" in the Rhineland

Take a look inside other people's gardens: On the occasion of the "Open Garden Gates" campaign, private gardens open their gates to the public. In addition to providing an insight into a wide variety of gardens, the campaign also enables like-minded people to exchange ideas. Some people in Bonn and the region are also opening their gates.

When: Saturday and Sunday (opening times vary)

AfterJobParty at Bikini Beach Bonn

The popular AfterJobParty series goes into the second round at Bikini Beach in Bonn-Ramersdorf. DJs Tom Merkens and Tobias Portugall will provide the musical accompaniment to the event.

Where: Karl-Duwe-Straße 1, 53227 Bonn

Karl-Duwe-Straße 1, 53227 Bonn When: Saturday, from 5 p.m.

Saturday, from 5 p.m. Tickets: available from 11 Euro at bonnticket.de

Literature Festival "blattgold" at the University of Bonn

Under the motto "At Home", the annual literature festival "blattgold" of the University of Bonn will take place again from Thursday to Sunday. A special highlight will be the final round of the student literature competition "Unheimlich vertraut!?" on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Lecture Hall I of the university's main building.

Where: Various locations on campus

Various locations on campus When: Thursday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon and 7 p.m.

Thursday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon and 7 p.m. Admission: free, but the university welcomes donations

Day of the Little Godesbergers

On the Day of the Little Godesbergers, the city centre of Bad Godesberg is transformed into a play paradise for children. Various shops and associations invite the little ones of the district to a colourful rally through the city centre, including a prize draw.

Where: Bad Godesberg city centre

Bad Godesberg city centre When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: free

"After the flood" at the Roemervilla Museum in Ahrweiler

Almost a year after the flood disaster, the Museum Roemervilla in Ahrweiler is showing the special exhibition "After the Flood". This is intended to sensitise visitors to what happened in the Ahr valley on 14 July 2021. In addition to a map of the properties affected in Ahrweiler, photos and various objects from the municipal collection will also be on display.

Where: Am Silberberg 1, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

Am Silberberg 1, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler When: daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: 6 Euro for adults, reduced rate 3 Euro

For more information, please visit the museum's website.

