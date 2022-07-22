July 22 - 24 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The Bonn Beer Exchange will take place this weekend at the Rheinaue. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region With nice weather in store for this weekend, it’s time to get out and take advantage of the outdoor events happening in Bonn. The Bonn Beer Exchange features beer from all over the world, an outdoor market with 200 vendors offers household goods and more, and at the GA Summer Garden, you can order a picnic basket to go along with the free concert. These are just some of our tips, enjoy the weekend!

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The weather forecast for the weekend promises lots of sunshine. Temperatures between 25 and 30° C (77 - 86°F) will mean it’s great weather for getting outdoors. To quench your thirst, the Bonn Beer Exchange will offer more than 500 varieties of beer from all over the world. The GA Summer Garden will serve up live music under open skies and for those who want to see Bonn from a different perspective, a guided tour takes people above the rooftops of Bonn. Here are our top tips for the weekend.

Bonn Beer Exchange in the Rheinaue

The Rheinaue in Bonn will once again be the place to be this weekend if you enjoy beer. Following a long pandemic break, the Bonn Beer Exchange, with more than 50 beer distributors, will offer 500 types of beer from all over the world. The selection ranges from regional beers to varieties from Croatia and Singapore. Non-alcoholic beer is also available. Different this year - there will be no live music as the organizer tries to cut down on costs. The focus instead is on a cozy get-together in a beer garden atmosphere.

Where: Ludwig Erhard Avenue

When: Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free for the entire area

Live music at the GA Summer Garden

The GA Summer Garden is also back after a pandemic pause. On July 24, the Muito Kaballa Power Ensemble will make a guest appearance on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle. The nine-member ensemble from Cologne mixes ecstatic rhythms with powerful brass sound and fuses various influences from traditional Moroccan gnawa to Colombian cumbia and hip hop. Last year it released a new album "Mamari", and now the ensemble wants to bring the new songs and spirit of life to the people. It includes a lot of rhythmic movement, so it might be worthwhile to get your dancing shoes out. To make it even more special, one can order a picnic basket for two persons - it includes a cheese selection, jam, bread, croissants, fruit salad, sparkling wine or wine, orange juice and mineral water, all for 39.50 euros. It can be ordered here: info@bundeskunsthalle-gastro.de in advance.

Where: Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn

When: Sunday, July 24, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Cost: admission is free

Exhibition Science Ship docks in Bonn

The exhibition ship MS Wissenschaft will be docking in Bonn this weekend as part of its tour of Germany. From Wednesday to Sunday, a show commissioned by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research will demonstrate how science works, from astrophysics to science research. The show is suitable for children and young people aged twelve and over. Because the elevator is defective, wheelchair users are asked to call 0172/1765936 to register. There are free highlight tours of the exhibition daily at 11 am and 5 pm. Visitors are kindly requested to wear a mask although it is not mandatory.

Where: Stresemannufer, at the former Bundeshaus, KD jetty.

When: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Admission is free

More info here in English: https://ms-wissenschaft.de/en/

Above the rooftops of Bonn

A guided tour of the city of Bonn takes visitors way up high. From the roof of the Stadthaus, visitors get a bird's eye view of Bonn; the platform on top of Bonn's administrative building is usually not open to the public. The most important buildings in Bonn and the architectural history of the city are presented. The vantage point also offers a picturesque view of the landscape that surrounds Bonn. Afterwards, the tour will lead briefly through Bonn's city center. Participants should be good on their feet; after a trip on the elevator, there are still 70 steps to climb.

Where: Bonn City Hall, Berliner Platz 2

When: Saturday, July 23, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available for 11 euros (reduced tickets 6.50 euros) at www.bonnticket.de

GOP Varieté presents "NEO - Future today"

"Neo" comes from the Greek and means "new". The new is groundbreaking, forward-looking, cheeky, startling, sometimes shrill and transcending borders. Or it presents the classic in a new guise. The GOP Varieté-Theater wants to present all these facets in its new show.

Where: GOP Varieté Theater, Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn

When: Friday, July 22, 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 13, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sunday, July 24, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available from 45.40 euros: www.bonnticket.de

Jakobsmarkt in Remagen

The traditional Jakobsmarkt (Jacob Market) in Remagen is held two Sundays every year. This coming Sunday is the first, there is a second on the last Sunday in July. About 200 vendors are expected. On offer: from vegetable slicers to knives, scissors, household goods, everything to do with ironing, cleaning and baking, flowers and leather goods. There is also food and drink, and a children's flea market with carousel and ferris wheel.

Where: Remagen city center, 53424 Remagen

When: Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fair in Endenich

Endenich is hosting a fair this weekend. With free admission, visitors can expect lots of open-air music. It starts on Friday with the group Boore and the women's Kölsch group Funky Marys. On Saturday it continues with the Queen tribute band "Queen May Rock". There will also be activities for children.

Where: Magdalenenplatz, 53121 Bonn

When: Friday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Heaven and Cologne

The musical "Himmel und Kölle" (“Heaven and Cologne”) is all about love for the cathedral city. In the musical, the young priest Elmar is transferred from the countryside to Cologne. One wild night is enough to bring the model Catholic student to the edge of his faith. The fast-paced story is a lively declaration of love for the city on the Rhine.

Where: Volksbühne am Rudolfplatz, Aachener Straße 5, 50674 Cologne

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available from 39 euros at www.bonnticket.de

Stardust - from Bach to Bowie

David Bowie is considered an artist of the century, a dazzling personality and a world-renowned star. A choreography at the Kölner Philharmonie pays a colorful homage to this exceptional talent, using dance, costumes and lighting design to immerse the audience in the pop icon's fascinating cosmos.

Where: Cologne Philharmonic Hall, Bischofsgartenstr. 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany

When: Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available from 39 euros at www.bonnticket.de