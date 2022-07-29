July 29 - 31 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

Movie nights will be taking place again this year at the Friesdorf outdoor pool. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn/Region The Green Juice Festival is probably the biggest event this weekend in Bonn and the region. But once again you’ll find live music at the restaurant in the Rheinaue, movies under the stars, and an Africa festival to celebrate the diversity of the continent.

Not much going on during the summer in Bonn and the region? This is definitely not the case, as shown by what’s in store for the weekend. Up to 15,000 visitors are expected at the Green Juice Festival in Park Neu-Vilich. And even somewhat smaller events are worth a visit. Here are our top tips for the weekend.

Green Juice Festival

After two years of a much smaller version of this event due to the pandemic, the Green Juice Festival in Bonn is back again - and will be extended by one day. It started on Thursday and runs until Saturday, with up to 15,000 spectators expected. Among others, the Beatsteaks, Antilopen Gang, the Orsins, Leoniden, Provinz, Massendefekt and Jeremias will perform in Park Neu-Vilich. Weekend tickets and day tickets for Thursday and Friday are already sold out, but day tickets are still available for Saturday.

Where: Siegburger Strasse 187, 53229 Bonn, Germany

When: Thursday from 5pm, Friday, from 2:30pm and Saturday from 12:30pm.

Admission: Saturday tickets starting at 34 euros are available here.

David Bowie tribute band ‘Heroes’ in the Rheinaue Park Restaurant

On Friday evening at the SWB summer festival in the beer garden of the Rheinaue Park Restaurant, music from David Bowie will be in the air. The tribute band "Heroes" will take the stage at 7:30 pm. On Saturday, the Bruce Springsteen cover band "Bosstime" will be on stage from 7:30 p.m., on Sunday "Boogieman Vito & Friends" from 2 p.m..

Where: Parkrestaurant Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Admission: free each evening

Movie nights at the Friesdorf outdoor pool

The Friesdorf outdoor pool has not been open for swimming so far this season, but the popular outdoor movie nights will be taking place again this year at the pool. It’s the eleventh year the event is taking place. On this weekend and next, a film will be shown on Friday and Saturday. This weekend, the film "Beckenrand Sheriff" will be on Friday, and "Licorice Pizza" on Saturday.

Where: Friesdorf outdoor pool, Margaretenstraße 14, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: Admission is at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, the film starts at 9:30 p.m.

Admission: Admission is 9 euros, reduced tickets at 7 euros.

Note: Cushions, blankets and similar seating must be brought along yourself, chairs and camping stools are not allowed. The snack bar will be open, it will not be permitted to bring in your own food and drink. Further information is available from the organizer.

Africa Festival at Katharinenhof

On the last weekend in July, the cultural diversity of Africa will be on display at Katharinenhof. Besides an open-air exhibition, concerts, lectures and performances are on the agenda. Host Konrad Beikircher will read fairy tales and stories.

Where: Venner Strasse 51, 53177 Bonn Bad-Godesberg, Germany.

When: Saturday and Sunday, both from 12 p.m.

Admission: A day ticket costs twelve euros, the ticket for both days 18 euros.

‘Jeck’ at the beach

There is a special after-job party on Saturday at the beach bar Bikini Beach in Oberkassel. "Celebrate with your feet in the sand to the best music of Knallblech, Mo-Torres, DJ Ronaldo and others," reads the invitation from the organizer. The party goes until late in the evening.

Where: Bikini Beach, Karl-Duwe-Strasse 4b, 53227 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m.

Admission: from 16 euros

More information and ticket orders on the After-Job-Party page.

Jakobsmarkt in Remagen

It’s the second and final Sunday of the traditional Jakobsmarkt in Remagen this weekend. About 200 vendors from all over will be on hand. What’s on offer? Everything from vegetable slicers to knives, scissors, household goods, things related to ironing, cleaning and baking, flowers and leather goods. Food and drink are also on offer, a children's flea market and a fairground with carousel and ferris wheel.

Where: Remagen city center, 53424 Remagen

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tip: The passenger ferry "Nixe" extends its schedule on Sunday and runs from 10:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Guided tour of the old cemetery in Bonn

A guided tour of the old cemetery in Bonn is offered by the Society of Friends and Sponsors of the Old Cemetery in Bonn together with the Office of City Greenery of the City of Bonn. The gravesites in the cemetery are a reflection of Bonn's artistic and intellectual history of the 19th and 20th centuries. Many prominent citizens from Bonn are buried here. The 90-minute guided tour focuses on the well-known and lesser-known gravesites.

Where: Old Cemetery, Bornheimer Str. 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, 11 a.m.

Cost: 5 euros, reduced rate 2.5 euros. Advanced registration is not required.