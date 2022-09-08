September 9-11 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The traditional fair "Pützchens Markt" starts on Friday. Foto: Dietmar Oehlke

Bonn/Region Beethoven, Pützchens Markt, Newcomer Festival and more - there is a lot going on in Bonn and the region this weekend. Here are our tips for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Whether you are a funfair lover, a Beethoven fan, a musician or a sportsman: this weekend Bonn once again offers an event list for young and old.

Beethoven Moves!

Beethoven Moves! is all about a performance of dance, music and rap to Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. Young people from Colombia, Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district will rediscover the symphony through breakdance, touching texts and exciting images. They will be supported by the Beethoven Orchestra.

Where: Assembly hall of the University of Bonn, Regina-Pacis-Weg 1-3, 53113 Bonn

When: Saturday, 10 September, 4 or 7.30 p.m.

Admission: from 15 Euro (reduced rate 7.50 Euro)

Night watchman torchlight tour through medieval Bonn

Equipped with a torch, you can learn interesting facts about the 2000-year history of the city, wars, plague and witch hunts on a two-hour torchlight tour through dark Bonn on Saturday evening and smile at one or two anecdotes.

Where: Bonn market square, 53111 Bonn

When: Saturday, 10 September, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: ten Euro (reduced rate eight Euro)

Brüser Berger Concerts in E

This duo concert features Yulia Drukh on the clarinet and Gryta Tatoryte on the piano as part of the Concerts in E. They will perform works on Sunday evening. On Sunday evening they will perform works by Debussy, Ravel, Gershwin, Lutoslawski and Albeniz, among others.

Where: Emmaus Church (Borsigallee, 53125 Hardtberg)

When: Sunday, 11 September, 7 pm

Admission: 20 Euro (reduced rate 15 Euro, pupils/students ten Euro)

Note: Tickets are only available in advance, you can get the info here.

Woodwalkers - Carag's Transformation

This weekend, the Junges Theater Bonn is staging Woodwalkers - Carag's Metamorphosis, which was on the Spiegel bestseller list. Carag is half-human, half-mountain lion and, after a life in the Rocky Mountains, must now find his way in the human world, where mysteries and dangers await the shape-shifter.

Where: Junges Theater Bonn (Hermannstraße 50, 53225 Bonn)

When: Friday, 9 September, 6.30 p.m., Saturday, 10 September, 3 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Admission: nine Euro (reduced rate 7 Euro)

Note: recommended age from eight years

Beethoven Run

Runners from young to old can show what they can do on a course of ten or 21 kilometres at the Beethoven Run: The Deutsche Post Marathon Beethoven Run on Sunday leads through the city centre of Bonn and invites you to run along and watch.

Where: on the Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn

When: Sunday, 11 September (half marathon: from 8.30 a.m., ten-kilometre run from 10.30 a.m., schoolchildren's run from eleven a.m.).

Admission: Half-marathon start: 30 Euro, ten-kilometre start: 20 Euro

Toys2Masters Newcomer Festival

The Toys2Masters Newcomer Festival in Bad Godesberg offers musicians the chance to showcase their talent on stage. No matter whether with voice or instruments: In the form of a competition, the newcomers compete against each other and have the chance to win prizes such as the recording of their own album. Spectators are welcome.

Where: Rock & Pop Zentrum Bonn (Moltkestraße 41, 53173 Bad Godesberg)

When: Friday, 9 September, 7 pm

Admission: VVK nine Euro, AK eleven Euro

Handmade

The show Handmade offers its audience a mixture of acrobatics, aerial performances, juggling and live music. The Lonely HusBand, presenters and the stage artists offer a programme for young and old.

Where: GOP Varieté-Theatre (Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53111 Bonn)

When: Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 6 and 9 p.m.; Sunday, 2 and 6 p.m.

Admission: from 39 Euro

Cinema festival in Bonn and the region

As already reported, you can go to the cinema for just five Euro this weekend. Among about a hundred cinemas taking part, several in Bonn and the region are also taking part in the action: The Woki, the Stern, the Godesberg Kinopolis, the Drehwerk in Wachtberg and the two Cineplex cinemas in Siegburg are hoping for more visitors as a result. Here you can find the programme.

Where: at the Woki, Kinopolis, Stern, Godesberger Kinopolis, Drehwerk Wachtberg, at the Cineplex cinemas in Siegburg.

When: Saturday, 10 September; Sunday, 11 September

Admission: five Euro

Original text: ga