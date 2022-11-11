November 11 - 13 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

Carnival season kicks off on Friday with a celebration in Bonn city center. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region It’s the start of Carnival season this weekend, right along with St. Martin’s processions and a St. Martin’s market at the beautiful Satzvey Castle. Meet local women artists and purchase their art work, learn about universities and higher education opportunities in the region, or sing your heart out at open mic night. These are some of our weekend tips.

Carnival season kicks off

Shortly after the start of fall, the so-called “fifth season” of Carnival begins. With no Covid restrictions, there will be plenty of swaying and celebrating and enough Kölsch beer to go along with it. Even after the start of Carnival this weekend, there will be lots of carnival “sessions” coming up in the next months: In the Carnival calendar are about 170 events from the start of the season until the Rose Monday parade on February 20, 2023.

Where: Marktplatz in Bonn city center, 53111 Bonn

When: Friday, November 11 from 11:11 a.m.

Admission: free of charge

Climate Art Workshop: Acoustic Awareness

The cross-cultural upcycling community arts project "Acoustic Awareness" embraces the interface between music, visual arts and sustainability. In the workshop series, people are invited to build instruments, make music freely together and collectively set the video documentation of the project to music.

Where: Atelierhaus der Kunstbrennerei, Kölnstrasse 139, 53111 Bonn and MIGRApolis Haus der Vielfalt Brüdergasse 16-18, 53111 Bonn

When: Wednesday, November 9 through Sunday, November 13.

Admission: free of charge

Note: Registration is not required, flexible participation is possible

27th Art Fair at the Women's Museum

The 27th Art Fair at the Women's Museum (Frauenmuseum )offers art lovers the opportunity to meet directly with women artists and purchase works directly from the museum. The three-day event showcases the works of 80 women artists in an area of nearly 3,000 square feet. A broad spectrum of contemporary art is represented, from painting to graphic art, photography and object art to mixed media.

Where: Frauenmuseum Bonn 2021, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, November 11 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: 10 euros, some pay a reduced price of 6 euros

St. Martin’s processions

Not only Carnival fans are looking forward to this Friday, November 11. It is also the day of the traditional St. Martin”s celebration. On Monday, 2,000 lanterns lit up the city center for the 100th major St. Martin's procession through Bonn. Processions continue this weekend, one of them is the St. Martin's procession in Bonn-Auerberg.

St. Martin's Market at Satzvey Castle

Before the Bonn Christmas market begins next week, the St. Martin's market at Satzvey Castle already sets the Christmas mood with a fairytale and pre-Christmas atmosphere. Fresh bread on sticks, hot mulled wine and a crackling St. Martin's fire warm up the cool autumn evening. The lanterns, which visitors are allowed to bring along, also help to create a cozy atmosphere.

Where: Satzvey Castle, An der Burg 3, 53894 Mechernich-Satzvey

When: Saturday, November 12, 12 to 6 p.m.

Admission: 5 euros, children 3 euros

Open Mic at the RheinBühne

Rheinbühne regularly hosts its music open mic show. All participants get 15 minutes of playing time, a free drink and the chance to swap their air guitar for an electric one and get one step closer to the dream of being a rock star.

Where: Kulturwohnzimmer RheinBühne, Oxfordstrasse 20-22, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, November 11, 8 to 10 p.m., admission from 7 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Information days for high school students

Bonn Higher Education Days (Hochschultage), a Study Information Day at Alanus Hochschule and the Youth Education Fair (JugendBildungsmesse) offer a wide range of events for high school students and those interested in attending university or higher education this Saturday. The focus of the Youth Education Fair is on education abroad. At the exhibitors' stands, information will be provided about student exchanges, language trips and au pair stays, among other things.

As part of the Bonn Higher Education Days, the humanities, law and economics departments of the University of Bonn will be presenting themselves this Saturday. Those interested can put together their own timetable from the numerous lectures on the subjects of study with the On Campus Ticket.

Alanus Hochschule will also be providing information on Saturday about its 20 or so bachelor's and master's degree programs. Besides personal talks on site, seminars and practical workshops, online events will also be offered.

Where: Bonn Higher Education Days: main building of the University of Bonn, lecture halls 1-10, Am Hof 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Alanus Hochschule Study Information Day: Alanus Hochschule of Arts and Social Sciences, Villestrasse 3, 53347 Alfter, Germany

Youth Education Fair: Hardtberg School Center - auditorium Gaußstraße 2, 53125 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Admission: free of charge

Ukraine Benefit Day

Ukrainian music, culinary delights and casual conversation await visitors at the Ukraine Benefit Day on Saturday. The get-together at Bonn's Marktplatz will also feature a charity bazaar with handicrafts and paintings by Ukrainian children. Proceeds will be donated to the protection of Ukrainian civilians.

Where: Markt 1, 53111 Bonn

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Homage to the Tree of the Year 2022

The copper beech tree has reclaimed its title as Tree of the Year, which it first won in 1990. On Saturday, nature enthusiasts aged 12 and older can gather lots of exciting information about the red beech's botanical characteristics, mythological attributes and uses during a guided hike through the Kottenforst.

Where: Meeting point is at the Haus der Natur, An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission: 6 euros for adults, 3 euros for children