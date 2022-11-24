25 – 27 November : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

Take a leisurely stroll and linger at the Christmas markets in the region and the Advent market in Duisdorf. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Service Bonn/Region Christmas atmosphere, theatre and a pinch of magic: this weekend, you can visit the Advent Market in Duisdorf and be enchanted at the Dottendorf Library Festival. These and other tips at a glance.

It' s all Christmassy on the weekend of the first Advent: the Duisdorf Advent Market starts again on Friday with a guest of honour and the Springmaus ensemble improvise their Christmas story. There’s plenty of magic at the library festival. In the Schauspielhaus, young artists will be getting creative and the Federal Agency for Civic Education celebrates a big birthday.

Advent Market Duisdorf

After the big Christmas market in Bonn's city centre opened last weekend, this weekend it’s the Duisdorf Advent market. After the official opening on Friday at 5 pm, visitors can expect mulled wine, handmade ceramics and classic culinary delights. A very special guest is expected on Friday: St. Nicholas and his two angels will be handing out little treats to the children from 5 pm.

Where: Schickshof, Rochusstraße, 53123 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 25 and Saturday, 26 November 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, 27 November 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

TRASH_UP - Comic workshop with a smartphone

On the occasion of the exhibition "ERNSTHAFT?! Silliness and Enthusiasm in Art", the Bundeskunsthalle is offering a workshop for anyone who wants to try their hand at making comics. Artists will support participants in creating the silly faces on foil, and help to create a unique photo.

Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 26 November, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults: 10 euros (concessions 5 euros), Children: 5 euros (concessions 2.50 euros)

Note: Registration by e-mail is required

Bonn Song Slam

On Saturday, the Bonn Song Slam goes into its second round. In a friendly competition, artists will compete against each other with their own music and the audience will decide who wins. In a final third round, the winners of the first two slams will face each other.

Where: Kulturwohnzimmer RheinBühne, Oxfordstraße 20-22, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 26 November 8 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Admission: 8 euros

Citizens' Festival 70 Years of the Federal Agency for Civic Education

Since its foundation in 1952, the Federal Agency for Civic Education (Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung) in Bonn has come up with numerous projects, event series and publications. On Friday, it celebrates its 70th anniversary in the old Bundestag with a citizens' festival. Among other things, there will be a Wahl-O-Mat quiz show.

Where: Main entrances Plenary Building and Main Building, Platz der Vereinten Nationen 2, 53113 Bonn.

When: Friday, 25 November, 1.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

23rd Dottendorf Library Festival

"Magical moments" is what the Dottendorf Library Festival promises this year. In addition to a raffle and a coffee and cake buffet, "Magic Felix" will enchant guests with illusions.

Where: Dottendorf District Library, Dottendorfer Str. 41, 53129 Bonn.

When: Sunday, 27 November, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Der Sturm (German-language version of Shakespeare's The Tempest)

Magic, forgiveness, love - and an island full of ghosts. Jens Groß's production of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" premieres at the Schauspielhaus on Friday. Prospero, stranded on an island with his daughter Miranda, sees his chance for revenge coming when his power-hungry brother Antonio sails past his island. A storm conjured up by Prospero causes Antonio to be shipwrecked. When Ferdinand, Antonio's son, falls in love with Miranda, Prospero must decide whether he can forgive and return to civilisation, or remain on the island.

Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn.

When: from 25 November, 6 p.m.

Admission: from 14.20 euros

Auf die Tanne, fertig los!

One month before Christmas Day, the Springmaus ensemble turns the Christmas story completely upside down. In the improv theatre series "Auf die Tanne, fertig, los!" (On your tree, get set, go) the audience decides how the Christmas sketches take their course. You can expect fun, improvisation and the chance to have a say in the course of the evening. Tickets are available here.