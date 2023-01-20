January 20 - 22 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

At the Poppelsdorf Palace, a youth science rally from the University of Bonn. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn/Region The Sharing Market this weekend gives people an opportunity to swap things they no longer need for something they may find useful. The cities of Beuel and Mirecourt celebrate German-French friendship and a science rally for youth will be held at Poppelsdorf Palace. These and other weekend tips at a glance.

Bonn's Carnival prince and princess will guide visitors through the city, Frankenstein's mother recalls her life story and the University of Bonn holds a science rally for youth. The cities of Beuel and Mirecourt celebrate German-French friendship, swaps are made at the Sharing Market and Captain Knitterbart and his band of pirates cause fear and terror. These are our tips for the weekend.

Bonn city tour with Carnival royalty

Tour Bonn in a red double-decker bus with this year’s Bonn Carnival royalty. The tour is in the Bonn dialect „Bönnscher Sproch" and the most important sights of the city are visited. On the bus, stories about Carnival customs are told, Carnival classics are sung and food and drink provided. Costumes are welcome. Tickets are available here.

Where: Meeting point: „Budapester Strasse" bus stop, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, January 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets: 22.22 Euro

Vive l'amitié franco-allemande! Beuel and Mirecourt celebrate 60 years of the Élysée Treaty

In view of the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty, the twinning towns Beuel-Mirecourt will hold an afternoon concert at the Institut Français. Performers will include the Franco-German Choir, the Harmonie de Mirecourt and violinists Elisa and Robert Witttbordt. Registration at kulturassistent@uni-bonn.de is required.

Where: Institut français Bonn, Adenauerallee 35, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, January 21, 4 to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Science rally at Bonn University

On Saturday, young explorers can go on a voyage of discovery of the solar system right in Poppelsdorf. They can travel back in time under the dense canopy of a rainforest. At 13 different stations, the young researchers will be able to look at current topics in a wide variety of scientific fields. Spontaneous participation in the event is possible.

Where: Start is at the Meinhard-Heinze-Haus, Poppelsdorfer Allee 49

When: Saturday, January 21, starting between 10 and 11 a.m.

Admission: free of charge

Note: Participation for young people between 13 and 17 years of age

Sharing Market Bonn

Time and again, boxes labeled „To Give Away" („Zu Verschenken”) can be found on sidewalks. Freeboxes and the BonnBox in Endenich also enjoy great popularity. At the first „Sharing Market" at Kult41, visitors can bring up to eight of their treasures to give away or swap on location. The event will be accompanied by music.

Where: Kult41, Hochstadenring 41, 53119 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, January 22, 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission: for a donation

Theater: Captain Knitterbart and his gang

When Captain Knitterbart sails through the seas with his gang of wild pirates, all honest sailors freeze with fear. The pirate captain is loud, armed and all-around terrifying. But on board a ship he meets a little girl named Molly, who teaches the evil pirate to be afraid. (in German)

Where: LVR-Landesmuseum Bonn, Colmantstrasse 14-16, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, January 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Admission: 8 euros (children 6 euros)

Mary Shelley - Frankenstein's Mother

Mary Shelly, the mother of one of literature's most famous monsters, recalls her eventful life in the sanatorium. Lord Byron's villa on Lake Geneva, the (still married) Percy Shelley, with whom the young Mary elopes to the horror of her father, and the short family life in Italy are only a few of the stations of the poet's eventful life. Tickets can be ordered here.

Where: Theater Die Pathologie, Weberstrasse 43, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, January 20, 8 p.m.

Tickets: 20 euros (reduced tickets 12 euros)