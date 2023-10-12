Note: All guests are seated for the concert.
October 13 - 15 Weekend tips for Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · Take part in NRW history this Saturday, do some intensive listening at a Dark Concert or take the little ones to a mini-golf event. These are a few of our weekend tips for Bonn and the region.
On Friday, classical music aficionados will have the opportunity to embark on a winter journey with Schubert. On Saturday, Bonn residents can be a part of their own recorded history in a museum, and on Sunday, runners will have three bridges to cross. It’s the sixth time the citizen association Vilich Hüldorf will hold sustainability days and at the Haus der Geschichte (History Museum), it’s all about urban mining. Here’s a glance at these and other weekend tips.
Collection of personal photos and documents on Saturday at the “MuseumMobil”
Since Wednesday, the MuseumMobil (a mini museum of the Haus der Geschichte) has been set up on Marktplatz, inviting passers-by to step back in time for a look at the history of North Rhine-Westphalia. On display are selected objects from all parts of the state, they tell the story of NRW from its founding in 1949 to the present day. On "Collection Saturday," Bonn residents can bring in their own history to share with the Haus der Geschichte on the banks of the Rhine in Düsseldorf. Old photos, documents and unique everyday objects that have historical relevance from the post-1946 period are being sought for the new collection.
- Where: In the MuseumMobil in front of the Alten Rathaus, Markt 2, 53111 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Friday, October 13, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Collection of historical items on Saturday: 2 to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Note: The Düsseldorf Haus der Geschichte is scheduled to open in 2029.
East-West-Festival NRW presents: Great Masters at the Beethoven Haus: Bostridge - Krimer
Schubert's "Winter Journey” takes listeners through the autumn: British tenor Ian Bostridge and pianist Rostislav Krimer offer a unique concert evening at the Beethoven Haus. Following the concert, the tenor and PhD historian will take questions about his book "Schubert's Winter Journey: anatomy of an obsession," published in 2015. Tickets for the East-West Festival concert are available here: https://www.bonnticket.de/event/ost-west-festival-nrw-beethoven-haus-17014358/?affiliate=5BT
- Where: Beethoven Haus Bonn, Bonngasse 22, 53111 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Friday, October 13, 8 p.m.
- Admission: tickets start at 89.50 euros
Bonn's 8th Dark Concert - Blind Audition
Four singers, cloaked in darkness, will perform for the audience - who must then assign each performance to a face. With the BlindBand, they perform specially written arrangements of well-known songs by artists such as Adele, Coldplay and ZAZ. Tickets for the dark concert are available on the Pantheon website.
- Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Strasse 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Sunday, October 15, 7 p.m., admission 5:30 p.m.
- General admission: 20 euros (reduced tickets16 euros)
40th Three Bridges Run
"Bonn's most beautiful running course" is what the organizers of the Three Bridges Run call their selected route. The run encompasses three bridges but does not offer a full marathon. Distances are 10, 15 and 30 kilometers. At least 50 percent of the participants' contributions will be donated to the German Children's Cancer Aid. Fresh air, a cake counter at the end and running for a good cause - a recipe for success this Sunday.
- Start and finish: Hans-Steger-Ufer 10, 53225 Bonn, Germany
- When: Sunday, October 15, starting at 9 a.m.
- Entry fee: 10 euros (10-kilometer run), 12 euros (15-kilometer run), 15 euros (30-kilometer run)
Note: The official registration deadline has already passed. Late registrations will be accepted on Friday and Saturday before the run for an additional fee of 3 euros.
Climate Day in Vilich-Müldorf
Discussions about current climate issues, test drives with e-cars and cargo bikes, and a big garbage collection campaign: For the sixth Climate Day in Vilich-Müldorf, the citizens' association has put together a wide ranging program. It was recently awarded the first Climate Prize of the City of Bonn. The exhibition "New Worlds" presents abstract paintings and photographs by the artist Kerstin Schmittinger. The duo "[LAI.ZA] Laut ist out" will play quiet cover interpretations of contemporary artists for a musical close to the evening.
- Where: Mühlenbachhalle, Wilfried-Hatzfeld-Strasse 2, 53229 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
13th Boogie & Jazz Night in Siegburg
On Saturday, the 13th Boogie & Jazz Night at the Rhein Sieg Forum will take place. Four performing groups will be welcomed: pianist and organizer Stefan Ulbricht, pianist and singer Ladyva, pianist Luca Sestak and jazz drummer and boogie woogie pianist Moritz Schlömer. Tickets for the 13th Boogie & Jazz Night in Siegburg are available for 32.40 euros.
- Where: Rhein-Sieg-Forum, Bachstrasse 1, 53721 Siegburg, Germany.
- When: Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Admission: 32.40 euros
International E-Waste Day: "How do we deal with our e-waste?”
Old cardboard goes in the paper bin, plastic in the yellow bags and old electrical appliances go to the recycling center. But few people know about the enormous potential that can be found in old appliances. In Open Space at the Haus der Geschichte on Sunday, everything is about urban mining, i.e. the urbanization of raw material deposits, which helps to establish a circular economy. Experts from Bonnorange will explain how sustainable recycling of electronic waste can work and why it is important to reuse metals.
- Where: Haus der Geschichte of the Federal Republic of Germany, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
MAXI-fit with MINI-golf
Fun and games are especially important when it comes to getting children interested in sports. It’s all about the positive experience. On Saturday, the Mini-golf Sport Club Bad Godesberg invites kids to come and play mini-golf and get active at various exercise stations along the way. Parents can participate if they like or cheer on their kids. At the end, each child receives a certificate and a little present.
- Where: Trimborn miniature golf course, Marienforster Promenade 1, 53177 Bonn, Germany
- When: Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge, no registration required
Exhibition opening: “Wald klang Zeit” (“Forest sound time”)
Visual artist and musician Eva Wal developed her poetic cosmos around the multiplicity of forest, sounds and time especially for the Haus der Natur (House of Nature). With her works, the artist aims to highlight the slowness of growth and the speed of climate change.
- Where: Haus der Natur, An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Sunday, October 15, 11:30 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
- Opening hours of the exhibition: Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
