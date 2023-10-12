October 13 - 15 Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

Since Wednesday, the MuseumMobil (a mini museum of the Haus der Geschichte) has been set up on Marktplatz, inviting passers-by to step back in time for a look at the history of North Rhine-Westphalia. On display are selected objects from all parts of the state, they tell the story of NRW from its founding in 1949 to the present day. On "Collection Saturday," Bonn residents can bring in their own history to share with the Haus der Geschichte on the banks of the Rhine in Düsseldorf. Old photos, documents and unique everyday objects that have historical relevance from the post-1946 period are being sought for the new collection.