February 16 - 18 Weekend tips: Night of the Musicals and Eugene Onegin
Bonn/Region · This weekend features Night of the Musicals with hit songs from well-known musicals. Admission is free for a well-known opera, and it includes subtitles in English. Urban art and street art will be on display in the Old Town, with a chance to buy some inexpensive local art. These and other weekend tips at a glance.
Everything is over on Ash Wednesday - at least as far as the carnival celebrations are concerned. In terms of events, however, this weekend in Bonn and the region has a lot to offer. Whether it's a Russian opera masterpiece, urban art or up-and-coming poets on the big stage: these are our tips for the weekend.
Nacht der Musicals (Night of the musicals)
Dance of the Vampires, Mamma Mia or would you prefer West Side Story? Newcomers to musicals can become more acquainted with some of these show tunes at the Night of the Musicals. Those who already know a lot about musicals can immerse themselves in the old classics. Stars from the original productions (German) present dance acrobatics and various hits from classic musicals in Siegburg. Tickets for the Night of the Musicals in Siegburg are available here: https://www.eventim.de/event/die-nacht-der-musicals-2024-rhein-sieg-forum-17575669/
- Where: Rhein-Sieg-Forum, Bachstrasse 1, 53721 Siegburg
- When: Saturday, February 17, 8 p.m.
- Tickets: from 45.10 euros
Designing virtual reality glasses
Building on Kant's four famous questions, participants in the workshop will explore how the boundaries of experience can be expanded and what knowledge and truth actually mean in the digital age. After a visit to the exhibition, participants will design virtual reality glasses made of cardboard using the slogan: "Beyond the appearance”.
- Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
- When: Saturday, February 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: 8 euros (reduced-priced tickets 4 euros), registration by e-mail to buchung@bundeskunsthalle.de
Introductory matinée: Eugene Onegin
Confined in the world of everyday rural life, the characters in Tchaikovsky's opera "Eugene Onegin" live through the small and large tragedies behind the bourgeois façade. The opera, which premiered in Moscow in 1879, is considered one of the most important works in Russian music history.
- Where: Bonn Opera, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, February 18, 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
- Note: The performance will be in Russian with subtitles in German and English.
NEXT US: Valentine’s Special
On Valentine's Day, the focus is usually on romantic love. At the AF Gallery in Cologne, however, the platonic, familial and collegial forms of love are also honored with art exhibitions, music, community activities and a film premiere. As intersectional feminist principles are an important concern for the organizers, the event series explicitly gives FLINTA* artists (women, lesbian, intersex, non-binary, transgender and agender people) a stage.
- Where: AF Gallery, Lichtstrasse 15, 50825 Cologne
- When: Saturday, February 17, starting at 3:30 p.m.
- Admission: 5 euros (before 8 pm), 7 euros (after 8 pm)
Exhibition: Street Legacy Vol. 2
In the heart of the Altstadt (Old Town), the Love your Local store presents contemporary urban art and street art. National and international artists present the genre in various facets. Besides a selection of current street art in the Cologne/Bonn area, an art store offers inexpensive art to take away.
- Where: Love your Local Store, Breite Strasse 28, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, February 16 from 6 p.m.; Saturday, February 17, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, February 18, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Duration of the exhibition: Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 25
- Admission: free of charge
The Rheinreden U20 Poetry Slam
The Pantheon invites up-and-coming poetry artists from the region onto the stage: at the Rheinreden U20 Poetry Slam, up-and-coming poets between the ages of ten and 20 compete for the audience's favor. Poetry slammers Ella Anschein and Jana Goller will guide the audience through the program with wit and charm.
- Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Strasse 42, 53229 Bonn
- When: Sunday, February 18, 2 to 4:30 p.m., admission begins at 12:30 p.m.
- Tickets: 10 euros (reduced-price at 5 euros)
Exhibition: Questionnaire
Three questions have been fixed to a wall on the corner of Oxfordstrasse and Wilhelmstrasse since Wednesday morning. It’s a place where advertising messages are usually displayed. For three weeks, the collages by Vanesa Muhić will serve as palimpsests and encourage viewers to reflect on their own identity and the mechanisms behind their decision-making.
- Where: Ströer advertising space on the corner of Oxfordstrasse and Wilhelmstrasse, Oxfordstrasse 19c, 53111 Bonn
- When: Wednesday, February 14 to Monday, March 4
