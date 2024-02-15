February 16 - 18 Weekend tips: Night of the Musicals and Eugene Onegin

Dance of the Vampires, Mamma Mia or would you prefer West Side Story? Newcomers to musicals can become more acquainted with some of these show tunes at the Night of the Musicals. Those who already know a lot about musicals can immerse themselves in the old classics. Stars from the original productions (German) present dance acrobatics and various hits from classic musicals in Siegburg. Tickets for the Night of the Musicals in Siegburg are available here: https://www.eventim.de/event/die-nacht-der-musicals-2024-rhein-sieg-forum-17575669/