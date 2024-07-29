Possible problems Weeks of cancelled lessons at the music school in Bonn?

In response to an enquiry, the city of Bonn says that there are only very few cases of sick leave lasting more than six weeks. ‘If possible, lessons are taken over by a substitute or distributed to other teachers,’ explains Andrea Schulte from the press office. For data protection reasons and with a view to the privacy of employees, the administration does not want to go into more detail about individual music subjects and employees. The staff council of the city of Bonn also speaks of only a few cancellations at the music school. No particular cases are known, says Christian Dröttboom. ‘We have not received any particularly conspicuous figures.’ The fact that people are absent due to illness is normal in every office. "This certainly leads to an even higher stress situation for the people who are not ill. However, this is the case everywhere and should not be emphasised explicitly at the music school,’ says Dröttboom.