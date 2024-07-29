Possible problems Weeks of cancelled lessons at the music school in Bonn?
Bonn · Classes at the municipal music school in Bonn have reportedly been cancelled for weeks due to sickness. Here’s what the city of Bonn has to say about this and why the problem will also be discussed by the Culture Committee.
Classes at the Ludwig van Beethoven Music School have reportedly been cancelled for weeks at a time in the recent past. The reason for this is said to be long-term absences due to illness. According to GA information, parents are said to have complained to the music school about this. They criticise the fact that lessons were sometimes cancelled for weeks or longer. In addition, there is said to be no standardised system at the music school for organising substitutions across all subjects. This means that in the event of cancellations in some music subjects, substitutes can be found quickly, whereas in other subjects this is difficult. An employee of the music school is also said to have criticised his employer.
In response to an enquiry, the city of Bonn says that there are only very few cases of sick leave lasting more than six weeks. ‘If possible, lessons are taken over by a substitute or distributed to other teachers,’ explains Andrea Schulte from the press office. For data protection reasons and with a view to the privacy of employees, the administration does not want to go into more detail about individual music subjects and employees. The staff council of the city of Bonn also speaks of only a few cancellations at the music school. No particular cases are known, says Christian Dröttboom. ‘We have not received any particularly conspicuous figures.’ The fact that people are absent due to illness is normal in every office. "This certainly leads to an even higher stress situation for the people who are not ill. However, this is the case everywhere and should not be emphasised explicitly at the music school,’ says Dröttboom.
City administration wants to comment in the culture committee
The staff council has not observed any possible factors such as stress or a poor working atmosphere that could lead to long periods of sick leave at the music school. ‘As staff representatives, we have a good overview of the entire city of Bonn and have not been able to identify any particular factors as to why things should be significantly different at the music school,’ says Dröttboom.
The City of Bonn intends to compile the necessary information on the cancellations at the music school for the Culture Committee on 21 August. The Bonn CDU parliamentary group has submitted a major enquiry to the administration for this date. ‘Continuous schooling of children and young people is necessary for musical learning success’, explains district chairman Christoph Jansen. The politician calls for standardised regulations and flexible substitution options for longer-term absences due to illness in order to ensure that instrumental lessons can be taught without gaps.
In the 2021/2022 budget, the city council created ten additional full-time positions for the music school for long-term freelance staff. This was one of the reasons why tuition fees rose last year. Previously, musicians who were employed as freelancers at the Ludwig van Beethoven Music School spoke at rallies about a two-tier society. According to one musician, the freelancers were paid 50 per cent less than permanent employees.
Original text: Niklas Schröder
Translation: Mareike Graepel