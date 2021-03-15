Oberkassler wholesaler : Wein Wolf focuses its business in Bonn

The market

Food retail customers spent more money on wine in the corona year 2020. Data from the market research institute Nielsen on behalf of the German Wine Institute (DWI), shows that sales increased by eight percent compared to the previous year. Volume sales in food retail increased by six per cent compared to 2019. Consumers tended to buy higher-quality wines, which is also reflected in the average price: This rose by eight cents to 3.64 euros per litre.

Of the quantities purchased, 45 per cent were German wines - one percentage point more than in 2019. Italian wines accounted for 15 per cent, French for twelve and Spanish for eleven per cent.

The trend for rosé wines continued: Their share of wine sales increased from eleven to twelve percent. The market share of white wines declined from 47 to 46 percent. Red wines accounted for an unchanged 42 percent. Organic wines increased their share in sales and in turnover by 0.5 percentage points each, increasing to three per cent in sales and four per cent in turnover. (dpa)