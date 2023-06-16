Admission, chips, ice cream, beach chair, sauna What a trip to an open-air swimming pool in and around Bonn cost you
Service | Bonn · What does a day at the open-air swimming pool cost for a family of four? Apart from admission prices, if you add up the cost of French fries, ice cream and everything else that belongs to a day at the open-air swimming pool, you can expect to pay quite a bit in some places in and around Bonn. We have compared prices.
When temperatures rise in summer, many people look forward to a trip to the open-air swimming pool. There are many lidos in and around Bonn where you can take a dip in the cool water. But if you spend a whole day at the pool with all your family and friends, you will often end up paying more than you expected. We have checked how much a day at the open-air pool actually costs - and where it is particularly cheap.
Admission prices at outdoor pools in and around Bonn
The same admission prices apply in all outdoor pools in Bonn. Adults pay five euros, children and young people (from the age of seven) 2.50 euros. If you go to the open-air pool with children, you can save money in Bonn: One adult with two children pays 8.50 euros for one visit, two adults with two children pay 12.50 euros.
In Sankt Augustin, lido fans get off a little cheaper with four euros for adults and two euros for children and young persons (from the age of six). In the leisure pool on Grafenwerth Island, adults pay five euros, and children and young persons (from the age of three) 2.50 euros.
In Bornheim, admission is a little more expensive. There, adults pay 5.20 euros for two hours of bathing fun or 6.90 euros for a one-day ticket. Children and young persons (from the age of three) pay 3.50 euros for two hours or 4.60 euros for the whole day.
French fries and ice cream at outdoor pools in and around Bonn
For many people, a day at the swimming pool includes enjoying crispy French fries and a yummy ice cream. When it comes to eating, there are also price differences in the pools in and around Bonn:
- Ennertbad: fries for 4.50 euros; soft ice cream for 3 euros
- Römerbad: small fries for 3.50 euros, large fries for 6.50 euros; ice cream between 2 and 3 euros
- Freibad Bornheim: small fries for 3 euros, large fries for 4 euros; ice cream between 1 and 3 euros
- Grafenwerth: French fries for 3 euros; ice cream: 1.20 euros to 2.60 euros
- Hardtbergbad: French fries for 2.50 euros, bratwurst 4 euros, currywurst 4.50 euros; ice cream from 1 euro
- Freibad Sankt Augustin: French fries with mayonnaise or ketchup 4 euros; ice cream 2 euros to 3.50 euros.
Extras at open-air swimming pools in and around Bonn
In all Bonn's outdoor pools, visitors can rent a beach chair for five euros a day. If you visit Hardtbergbad, you can also watch the climbers in the Bronx climbing forest. If you want to climb yourself, you pay 19.95 euros per day, children between seven and 17 pay 16.95 euros. A "Family Card" for two adults and two teenagers costs 59.95 euros. Admission to the swimming pool is included in the price for the climbing forest. So it's worth taking along not only your sports shorts for climbing, but also your swimming gear.
In Bornheim, you can relax in the sauna. On weekdays it costs 17.40 euros (concessions 15.10 euros) for four hours and 20.70 euros (concessions 18.40 euros) for one day. On weekends, the entrance prices are more expensive: a visit to the sauna then costs 18.60 euros (concessions 16.30 euros) for four hours and 21.90 euros (concessions 19.60 euros) for one day.
Indoor pools in Bonn and alternatives in the region
Two lidos in Bonn, namely the Friesdorf Freibad and the Melbbad, are currently still closed. While the Friesi is scheduled to open in early July 2023, the Melbbad will probably reopen in 2027 at the earliest. Alternatives in the region are the Oktopus leisure pool in Siegburg and the Monte Mare in Rheinbach, both of which are combined indoor and outdoor pools.
How much will a day at an outdoor pool in or around Bonn cost you?
We calculated the total cost of admission, four helpings of French fries and four ice creams at the pools. Our family is frugal and brings drinks from home. We also didn't include the costs for travel and parking.
According to our calculations, a family of four, comprising two adults and two children aged seven and over, must reckon with an average of around 34 euros for a day at an outdoor pool in and around Bonn.
This is how much a day costs if you eat
- Hardtbergbad: 26.50 euros
- Grafenwerth: 31 euros
- Römerbad: 34.50 euros
- Sankt Augustin open-air pool: 36 euros
- Bornheim open-air pool: 39 euros
- Ennertbad: 42.50 euros.
This direct comparison shows that Hardtbergbad is the cheapest in the region. If you only swim and don't buy anything at the kiosk, you pay the least at the Sankt Augustin outdoor pool. There, the entrance fee for a family of four is only 12 euros. That is even cheaper than the family rate at the Bonn pools, which is 12.50 euros. If you have younger children, you should pay attention to the age information. Because the youngest ones often get into the baths for free.
Original text: Christine Bähr and Anja Wollschlaeger; Translation: Jean Lennox