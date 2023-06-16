Admission, chips, ice cream, beach chair, sauna What a trip to an open-air swimming pool in and around Bonn cost you

This direct comparison shows that Hardtbergbad is the cheapest in the region. If you only swim and don't buy anything at the kiosk, you pay the least at the Sankt Augustin outdoor pool. There, the entrance fee for a family of four is only 12 euros. That is even cheaper than the family rate at the Bonn pools, which is 12.50 euros. If you have younger children, you should pay attention to the age information. Because the youngest ones often get into the baths for free.