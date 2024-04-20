Buying out the kitchen or furniture What apartment seekers can do to keep costs down
Bonn · Anyone looking for an apartment has probably had this experience : the previous tenant wants to leave behind a few pieces of furniture or the old kitchen and demands a hefty payment for you to buy them out - otherwise the apartment won't be available for you. What can tenants do about it?
The awning over the balcony, an old couch or a kitchen: if you move into a new apartment, you often have to pay to take over the used furniture from the previous tenant - even though you may not even want it. It is difficult to avoid this because the previous tenants or landlords usually have the upper hand and can almost always find new renters who are willing to pay these costs because of the tight housing market. But a few tricks can help in such a situation, even if it cannot always be avoided. An overview:
It can be helpful to make direct contact with the landlord and not negotiate merely with the previous tenant, advises Munirae Gharevi-Kox, legal advisor at the German Tenants' Association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahr. This is because the landlord can insist that the apartment is left empty.
The price should not be more than 50 percent above the actual value
"You should always negotiate," Gharevi-Kox advises. Apartment hunters should ask how old the furniture is and what the original price was, then consider its condition and research the current market value in order to better estimate how much a piece is worth. "You should also factor in the amount of work the previous tenant would have to do to get rid of the items," explains the expert. Online, one can find tools to calculate the worth of a used kitchen.
According to Gharevi-Kox, there are regulations on this which can be found in the Act on the Regulation of Housing Brokerage. It states that an agreement is invalid if the amount demanded is "clearly disproportionate to the value of the furnishings". Tenants can then demand a refund of any overpayment. "However, it can be time-consuming to enforce this in court. You always have to consider the costs in relation to the potential benefit," says Gharevi-Kox. The Federal Court of Justice has specified what it considers to be a disproportionate asking price: The price is considered unreasonable if it is more than 50 percent higher than the actual value of the piece of furniture.
Orig. text: Marie Schneider
Translation: ck