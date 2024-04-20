Buying out the kitchen or furniture What apartment seekers can do to keep costs down

According to Gharevi-Kox, there are regulations on this which can be found in the Act on the Regulation of Housing Brokerage. It states that an agreement is invalid if the amount demanded is "clearly disproportionate to the value of the furnishings". Tenants can then demand a refund of any overpayment. "However, it can be time-consuming to enforce this in court. You always have to consider the costs in relation to the potential benefit," says Gharevi-Kox. The Federal Court of Justice has specified what it considers to be a disproportionate asking price: The price is considered unreasonable if it is more than 50 percent higher than the actual value of the piece of furniture.