Away from the mainstream What Beuel's cinemas have to offer

The pandemic showed cinema operators how important it is to be flexible and innovative, says Limprecht. To move forward, the entrenched structures in the film industry need to be questioned more closely, she believes, and one of the association's most important goals is to improve cooperation with distributors and filmmakers. "We want cinemas to earn more fairly from their work," says Limprecht. She also calls for more transparency and flexibility in working together. However, these efforts often fail because of rigid structures in the industry. "Saying 'It's always been like that' is not an acceptable excuse," Limprecht stresses.