Ask the experts What car owners need to know about the Sahara dust in Bonn

Bonn · Over the next few days, Sahara dust will once again be blowing over Bonn. We asked whether the dust can be dangerous and what drivers should be aware of.
Since Tuesday, dust from the Sahara desert has been drifting over Bonn. The phenomenon clouds the sky and covers cars with a layer of dust. It occurs quite frequently, especially in the spring and autumn months, says Niklas Weise of WetterOnline in Bonn. "Sahara dust is nothing unusual. The first small cloud has already passed over Bonn. Although most people probably didn't notice it at first - unless it was a particularly beautiful sunrise", says Weise.
But that could change over the weekend. The concentration is not so high on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the dust could become more concentrated over the weekend. In addition, a stronger wind flow is expected on Saturday, said Weise. This increases the likelihood of 'blood rain'. Blood rain is rain that washes Saharan dust out of the air, leaving a thin layer on cars. According to Weise, the Sahara dust also has an influence on the weather and can sometimes throw the forecast off course: "Dust from the Sahara tends to cause clouds to form. This can turn an otherwise blue sky into an overcast one.
Dust levels in Bonn currently harmless
Depending on the size of the particles, Saharan dust can be quite unhealthy for outdoor sports, especially for people with lung problems. However, the levels of dust measured by the State Environmental Agency (Lanuv) in Bonn are currently harmless, so everyone can exercise outdoors safely, says Birgit Kaiser de Garcia, Lanuv spokeswoman. If the measured air quality deteriorates - regardless of the cause - Lanuv will issue a warning.
The red dust can also leave its mark on cars. Drivers should wash the dust off their vehicles as soon as possible, says Heinz Dedich, who runs a car body workshop in Castell. If the car was heavily soiled beforehand, it is advisable to use a high-pressure cleaner. Regardless of the degree of soiling, however, he recommends a visit to a car wash.
Car washes expect a pre-Easter rush
Car washes in Bonn are expecting a rush before the holidays. Bartlomiej Mokrzycki from the Mr Wash branch in Nordstadt says that Easter is usually busier. "But with the Sahara dust, we were in a state of emergency. His manager, Stephanie Meissner, agrees: "That was a record day last year". The combination of the forthcoming public holidays and the Sahara dust had a positive effect on business.
Christian Carl of the Knauber car washes in Bonn also reported an increase in demand from motorists in the run-up to the Easter holidays. "When the Sahara dust arrives, we expect the number to be even higher".
