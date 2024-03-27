Ask the experts What car owners need to know about the Sahara dust in Bonn

But that could change over the weekend. The concentration is not so high on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the dust could become more concentrated over the weekend. In addition, a stronger wind flow is expected on Saturday, said Weise. This increases the likelihood of 'blood rain'. Blood rain is rain that washes Saharan dust out of the air, leaving a thin layer on cars. According to Weise, the Sahara dust also has an influence on the weather and can sometimes throw the forecast off course: "Dust from the Sahara tends to cause clouds to form. This can turn an otherwise blue sky into an overcast one.