Opening in May What customers can expect at Globetrotter outlet in Bonn
Bonn · In May, Globetrotter will open its new store on Karlstrasse in Bonn. It will remain an outlet store as it was at the previous location, but much will be new. This is what awaits customers.
An opening date has been set for the new Globetrotter outlet on Karlstrasse: the business plans to open its doors for customers on May 11. As a spokeswoman for the company explains, it will have a new focus on sustainability. “A company-run repair shop inside the store will offer people a place to go where their cherished pieces of gear can be repaired and maintained right here on site," says Miriam Ersch-Arnolds. A second-hand market is also planned, where customers will be able to both buy and sell.
Covering an area of around 2,600 square meters, the new store offers significantly more space than the old store on Vorgebirgsstrasse. This means that there is also more space for shop-in-shop areas for well-known outdoor brands such as Fjällräven, Rab, Icebreaker and Frilufts. But it will be about more than just selling outdoor wear and gear. "The so-called Club Hut represents the heart of the store," Ersch-Arnolds says. She explains that workshops and lectures will be offered there.
Globetrotter wants to reuse most of the inventory from the store that was in that location previously, a store called Conrad. Globetrotter also said it would remain an outlet store as it was in its previous location on Vorgebirgsstrasse. Outdoor and travel gear and apparel were sold there in a retail space covering around 2,000 square meters. It is unclear what will happen to those premises after Globetrotter moves out, it has been there since 2001.
Conrad closed last year
Since 2007, the Conrad store in Bonn had been a go-to place for hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts, and people who were into electronics. It became clear last year that it would close when the company announced that almost all of its stores in Germany would be shutting down. On September 17, the doors closed for good. The reason: Conrad wanted to specialize in online retailing and sales for business customers. It is now half an hour's drive away from Bonn - in Hürth, covering a space of 600 square meters. But only business customers have access.
Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach
Translation: ck