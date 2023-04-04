Opening in May What customers can expect at Globetrotter outlet in Bonn

Since 2007, the Conrad store in Bonn had been a go-to place for hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts, and people who were into electronics. It became clear last year that it would close when the company announced that almost all of its stores in Germany would be shutting down. On September 17, the doors closed for good. The reason: Conrad wanted to specialize in online retailing and sales for business customers. It is now half an hour's drive away from Bonn - in Hürth, covering a space of 600 square meters. But only business customers have access.