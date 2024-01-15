Renewable energies in Bonn What foresters have to say about the plan to put up wind turbines in the forest
Heiderhof/Bonn · The city of Bonn and the municipal utilities want to make the idea of wind turbines in the woods behind Heiderhof appealing to local residents. Now foresters are speaking out.
It is still unclear if, when and how the city of Bonn and municipal utility company Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) will be able to erect two or three 170-metre-tall wind turbines in the Heiderhof woods. Stadtwerke’s CEO Olaf Hermes is continuing to canvas the district after his first visit to the "Herzenssprechstunde" in the Immanuelkirche and recently answered questions from the SPD. But what do woodland experts, namely foresters, have to say?
Bonn's municipal forester Julia Johnson has not yet had any practical experience with the construction of wind turbines, as she explained in response to a GA enquiry. She first heard about the project in November during a meeting with SWB and the Climate Neutral Bonn 2035 programme office. "The wind turbines will not be located on municipal forest land, but on private forest land. However, the access route will be on areas that are part of the municipal forest," says Johnson - and then she will also be involved.
Her colleague Stephan Schütte, Head of Forest and Wood NRW at the Rhine-Sieg-Erft Regional Forestry Office, explains how it works. You are not allowed to erect wind turbines in nature conservation areas, "certainly not in the Kottenforst". But: "In principle, the forest has now been opened up for the construction of wind turbines." These may now be built in coniferous forests (because they are not as species-rich) and on areas damaged by bark beetles outside of nature reserves. According to Rudolf Graaff from the Association of Towns and Municipalities, the rapid expansion of renewable energies takes centre stage. This is a "basic prerequisite for the success of the energy and heating transition as well as a CO2-neutral economy." The aim is to make 1.8 per cent of the state's land available for generating wind energy, which equates to 61,400 hectares. And according to Schütte, this figure also applies to Bonn.
■ Where there are already turbines: Schütte also does not yet have much experience with wind turbines in the forest in his area of responsibility, which covers the Rhine-Sieg district, Rhine-Erft district, the city of Cologne and the city of Bonn. So far, he says, such installations have generally been built on agricultural land. "In terms of the forest, there are two wind turbines to the south-west of Brühl. These were built on farmland that has since been reforested." There are also initial plans to build wind turbines in the Nutscheid area in the eastern Rhein-Sieg district. "At the moment, however, legal planning requirements for construction must first be created," says Schütte. The forestry office is involved in this as a so-called public interest organisation and will issue a technical statement.
■ This is how much space is needed: "The amount of land required for wind turbines is relatively small," says Schütte. You need around one hectare during the construction phase. This is to allow access for transporting components and for a crane. Half of this will be reforested and turned back into woodland once construction is complete. To give you a better idea: A wind turbine requires around 65 per cent of the area of a football pitch, a small part of which is permanently paved to allow for the foundations. The rest of the area is only partially paved. Schütte points out that thousands of homes would be supplied with electricity in return. The amount of space that has to be cleared is not as high as it used to be as there are now "transporters that transport the blades vertically. The technology is more advanced," says Schütter. "This means that large curve radii can be minimised."
■ This is the situation with deforestation: "The forest is not disappearing. The same number of trees must be planted somewhere else," the head of the forestry department emphasises. This is a condition, adds Johnson. "It is important for the forest that soil density is kept as low as possible and that suitable, climate-tolerant tree species are used for reforestation."
■ Impact on animals: Birds of prey such as buzzards, owls and bats can certainly be endangered by wind turbines. However, the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN) says figures on this are unreliable, as deaths of birds are not systematically counted and the cause of death cannot always be traced. Schütte is certain that wild boar and deer adapt to the wind turbines and points to another source of noise in Bonn’s woodland: the 565 motorway: "Animals go right up to the fence."
■ Distance to the Radom: There is still confusion as to whether the whole project is just hot air, as any wind turbines in the Heiderhof woods would be too close to the Wachtberg Radom military facility behind Berkum. At first it was said that a minimum distance of five kilometres was necessary. Then it was four, a number that was ultimately confirmed by Wachtberg's mayor Jörg Schmidt. If you measure the distance as the crow flies, it is just over four kilometres. Meanwhile, Bürger Bund BBB fears there will be adverse effects "on national security" and on Thursday called for a review of the Fraunhofer Institute's concerns. The institute took a critical view of the wind turbine site a few weeks ago.
Schütte believes it is important that an individual case approach needs to be taken when it comes to planning, clearing and access routes. "We all want the energy transition," he says, so we should rely on a clean and fact-based planning process by experts - including public participation. "Anything else won't work. It's the strength of the argument that counts, not who shouts the loudest."
Original text: Richard Bongartz
Translation: Jean Lennox