Renewable energies in Bonn What foresters have to say about the plan to put up wind turbines in the forest

Planning and figures

The planned wind turbines in the Heiderhof forest are currently being discussed by the publof public. SWB Energie und Wasser want to push ahead with the expansion of renewable energies. According to the city, the approval process will probably not be able to start until 2025. The initiators expect construction to begin in 2026 at the earliest. Stadtwerke has concluded a utilisation agreement with a so-called community of heirs (Erbengemeinschaft) on the Haselingsberg in Heiderhof. Surrounding landowners are currently being contacted who, if interested, can participate via a long-term lease agreement.

Each of the two to three 170-metre-high turbines is to have an output of around 6.5 megawatts (MW). A single wind turbine in this category is expected to be able to generate around 15 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, enough to supply around 4300 households. According to SWB, this would avoid 5000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. Two wheels would cost around 20 to 25 million euros. The distance to the first house in Heiderhof would be around 800 metres.

Further information is available at www.stadtwerke-bonn.de/windkraft