Incident in Kessenich What happens when you leave your cash at the ATM?

Next, if for some reason you leave your cash at the ATM and someone else takes it, it is embezzlement, which is why the police investigated the specific case in Kessenich. The basic rule is that if you find money, whether at an ATM or on the street, you may not keep it. You are only allowed to pocket amounts up to ten euros. If the amount is larger, the money belongs in the lost property office. When it comes to items, their value is decisive: if you find an expensive mobile phone, you must also hand it in to the lost property office.