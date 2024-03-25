Homicide squad investigates What is known about the knife attack in the Hofgarten - and what is not

When the weather is fine, the Hofgarten is a popular sunbathing area near the university, where drummers and footballers meet. In the evenings, many people avoid the rows of trees opposite the Kreuzkirche, where drug dealing apparently takes place. The last major police raid was in January. There have been repeated attacks, such as an attempted robbery at the end of January, when two unknown men threatened passers-by at night with a knife and demanded cash. The victims were able to call the police, but the perpetrators fled unidentified. "The Hofgarten is one of the places we have been focusing on for years. We also use video surveillance during the summer months," said police spokesman Piontek. There are currently no camera masts installed.