Homicide squad investigates What is known about the knife attack in the Hofgarten - and what is not
Bonn · A so far unknown perpetrator stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the Hofgarten in Bonn on Friday, seriously injuring him. The victim is now out of critical condition. Police are still appealing for information.
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a knife attack in Bonn's Hofgarten on Friday evening. The teenager is now out of danger but the police have not yet been able to question him, according to police spokesman Frank Piontek. "It was a serious act of violence. We immediately set up a homicide squad," Piontek said on Sunday. They are now investigating robbery and aggravated assault. The background to the crime is still unclear, the spokesman said: "We can't say anything yet. Police are also not releasing any further details about the 15-year-old, citing the need to protect the victim."
On Saturday, there was nothing left at the scene near the university to suggest that there had been a knife attack the previous evening. According to the current state of the investigation, the 15-year-old was walking along Regina-Pacis-Weg near the university's temporary cafeteria with a friend when a stranger approached them and ripped the teenager's headphones off. The teenager approached the attacker, who suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed him. His friend rushed to the 15-year-old's aid leaving the assailant to run off in the direction of Adenauerallee.
Victim out of danger since Saturday
Witnesses alerted the emergency services and the teenager was immediately taken to hospital where his life-threatening injury was treated in the intensive care unit. Doctors said on Saturday afternoon that his life was no longer in danger.
At the time of the attack on Friday evening, the Hofgarten was dark but there were still plenty of people about. However, Piontek said no witnesses had yet come forward with any further details about the suspect. The police arrived in force on Friday to collect evidence at the scene. Investigators also found what they believe to be the attacker's knife. As Piontek reported on Sunday, the police also recovered the headphones, which the attacker had left at the scene. In view of the circumstances, the Bonn police homicide squad, led by Chief Inspector Sascha Reuter, has taken over the investigation in close cooperation with the public prosecutor, Sebastian Weikinger.
Suspect wearing black mask
The hunt for the suspect continues and the police have issued the following description: The man is approximately 19 to 23 years old, 1.80 to 1.90 metres tall, of slim build, with a light complexion and dark eyebrows. At the time of the crime, his face was partially covered by a hood and an FFP2 mask. He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit with red stripes on the sleeves and carrying a dark-coloured shoulder bag. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Bonn police on 0228/150.
When the weather is fine, the Hofgarten is a popular sunbathing area near the university, where drummers and footballers meet. In the evenings, many people avoid the rows of trees opposite the Kreuzkirche, where drug dealing apparently takes place. The last major police raid was in January. There have been repeated attacks, such as an attempted robbery at the end of January, when two unknown men threatened passers-by at night with a knife and demanded cash. The victims were able to call the police, but the perpetrators fled unidentified. "The Hofgarten is one of the places we have been focusing on for years. We also use video surveillance during the summer months," said police spokesman Piontek. There are currently no camera masts installed.
(Original text: Bettina Köhl and Emre Koc / Translation: Jean Lennox)