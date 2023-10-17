Properties in Bonn What is the city doing about houses that have been empty for decades?

Neighbour Gisela von Mutius has lived on Kennedyallee since 1995. "Since then, the house has stood empty, the property is deserted," she explains. But this could soon change: "There are current building plans for Kennedyallee 41, and the building regulations office has had a preliminary building application since June 2023," says Lea Hoffmann from the city's press office. In principle, there is no demolition obligation in building law, "however, a situation must be created on construction sites or abandoned properties and on vacant buildings that does not pose a danger to public safety," she says. The building regulations office has contacted the owner. This is always done after dangers to public safety that could emanate from a building have become known, says Hoffmann.