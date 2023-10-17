Properties in Bonn What is the city doing about houses that have been empty for decades?
Bad Godesberg · A house in Bonn-Bad Godesberg: in ruins for decades until it finally burned down. The former Somali embassy: a ruin for ages. Another building in Poppelsdorf: a pigeon loft. There are reasons why nothing happens.
The roof structure was ablaze. The fire brigade first had to cut their way through the neglected garden at Kennedyallee 41 to be able to extinguish the fire. For hours, pockets of embers remained hidden in the false ceiling of the abandoned and dilapidated house, so that the technical relief organisation had to use an excavator to tear down walls. After the fire on 2 October, the area is now blocked off again, the gate secured with a chain and red and white flutter tape.
Neighbour Gisela von Mutius has lived on Kennedyallee since 1995. "Since then, the house has stood empty, the property is deserted," she explains. But this could soon change: "There are current building plans for Kennedyallee 41, and the building regulations office has had a preliminary building application since June 2023," says Lea Hoffmann from the city's press office. In principle, there is no demolition obligation in building law, "however, a situation must be created on construction sites or abandoned properties and on vacant buildings that does not pose a danger to public safety," she says. The building regulations office has contacted the owner. This is always done after dangers to public safety that could emanate from a building have become known, says Hoffmann.
But for many properties in Bonn, nothing has been done for years, and there is no indication at the sites concerned that anything will change so quickly. Not only large ones like the state authority building. For example, a good 100 metres from the burnt-down house a crooked brown gate blocks the way into the overgrown garden of another abandoned property. A few more examples:
■ Villa district: The East African state of Somalia has bestowed two ruined buildings on the city at the same time. First, there is the multi-storey building on Hohenzollernstraße, which for years has only been useful because it provides free parking for the neighbourhood. "It needs to be torn down," says one of the neighbours, pointing to major water damage inside.
The entrance is overgrown with ivy and other foliage; at the back, a decaying light-blue Peugeot, entangled in brambles, still stands in the garage. In the basement, cupboards and radiators lie crisscrossed. Empty booze bottles suggest that some of the locals have inherited a veritable lost place from the African state. The building was sold in 2020 - illegally, according to the court. So it went back to Somalia, whose ambassador was still flying the national flag in 2011. The flag no longer hangs, and the curtains are crooked. The building's future is uncertain.
■ Kessenich: This is also true of the former ambassador's residence at Buchenhang 6, which lost its charm decades ago. Somewhere beneath all the undergrowth you might be able to make out what was a splendid dark red brick building. The sign "Baustelle Betreten verboten" (No Trespassing on Construction Site) is a joke, because the ladder that reaches up to the roof has not been stepped on for ages - and probably shouldn't be stepped on any more. Die Welt reported in 2003: " Sturdy seats are rotting under the wooden ceiling. In the kitchen there are leftovers; in an open cupboard there are unused champagne glasses."
And further: "In a small room next to the salon, unpaid bills lie on the floor. Telekom has been waiting for 5398.78 Deutschmarks in telephone charges since 3 January 1992, and the Bonn public utility company had to write off 4829.29 Deutschmarks for electricity and water." In 2008, the GA announced that there was a new owner who wanted to convert the residence into a residential building by 2009. Whatever the reason, nothing came of it.
■ Poppelsdorf: The beige house at Kirschallee 33 was sold about 30 years ago, a resident recalls. "There was once talk of turning it into smaller flats." Twelve doorbells were installed but that was it. Instead, pigeons got in through the open windows and turned it into a pigeon loft.
You may wonder whether it's even legal to leave a property empty. "Rental housing must always be in a condition that allows it to be used for residential purposes without significant impairment," says Hoffmann. It must be occupied in such a way that residents and neighbours are not endangered or unreasonably inconvenienced. The municipalities have the task of working towards the repair, fulfilment of minimum requirements and proper use of housing. "In such cases, the administration is authorised to issue orders for the fulfilment of minimum requirements and the repair of housing."
There are exceptions
But there are exceptions: owner-occupied housing and uninhabitable housing that cannot be repaired with commercially justifiable effort. Thus, according to Hoffmann, there is no obligation to "demolish existing and functional properties and replace them with larger and more modern residential properties". Only when flats are abandoned can tan owner be required to make available suitable substitute living space that is no smaller than the vacated space.
As an example, the Amt für Soziales und Wohnen (Office for Social Affairs and Housing) is aware that the property on Kirschallee is vacant. "It was not previously covered by the misappropriation statute and has therefore only been listed as a test case since the statute was revised and passed in July 2022," the city hall says.
In the case of derelict buildings, the owner must also ensure that the building is secured in such a way "that there are no dangers to public safety. This can also be done with a construction fence," says Hoffmann.
Original text: Richard Bongartz
Translation: Jean Lennox