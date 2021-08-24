Fourth Covid wave : What is the situation in Bonn hospitals?

Intensive care physician Christoph Boesecke (2nd from left) with his team in the intensive care unit. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The number of Covid patients is increasing somewhat. But Bonn physicians are optimistic that the fourth wave of Covid will place less of a burden on intensive care units than the previous ones. This is the current situation in Bonn.

Medical experts in Bonn believe that the Corona Protection Ordinance in NRW, which came into force on Friday, is capable of preventing a renewed overflow of Covid patients in both regular and intensive care units. Christoph Boesecke, head of the internal intensive care unit at the Bonn University Hospital (UKB), told the GA that the new rules emphasize the active involvement of the public: "Everyone is being called upon and can contribute something to end the pandemic, both by getting vaccinated and by following the AHA-L rules." The AHA-L rules stand for keep your distance, follow hygiene rules, wear everyday masks and ventilate regularly indoors.

From the perspective of Yon-Jun Ko, medical director of the Johanniter and Wald hospitals, the 3G (recovered, vaccinated, tested) restrictions now in place for many public events and services can help us take a step toward normalcy. "We've reached the point where we have to learn to live with the coronavirus permanently, just as we learned to deal with the flu virus," Ko explained. That those who are tested are equal to those who are vaccinated and recovered is, in essence, what he believes is right. In a free society, good arguments should take precedence over bans. "From a medical point of view, tested people are no more likely to transmit than vaccinated or recovered people." If citizen testing is no longer free in October, that could further boost vaccination rates.

As reported, the regulation now in force only distinguishes between a seven-day incidence value of under 35 newly infected persons per 100,000 inhabitants and a value of 35 or more. In the city of Bonn, the rate rose above 35 for the first time on July 31. It was 112.2 on Monday. As a consequence, 3G restrictions apply when visiting hairdressers or cosmeticians (body-related services), indoor sporting events or concerts, among others. That is, attendees must prove that they have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested. Regardless of the incidence value, these restrictions apply to visits to hospitals, nursing homes or inpatient social welfare facilities or collective accommodations for refugees.

The number of Covid patients is increasing

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive and regular care units in Bonn is increasing noticeably, despite being at a low level in absolute terms. The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi for short) regularly publishes current figures in the Intensive Care Register. According to these, of 229 intensive care beds in Bonn hospitals, 217 were occupied, in 16 cases with Covid-19 patients, ten of whom required ventilation. This represents seven percent of the total number of cases (as of Monday morning). By comparison, during the second Covid wave on January 7, hospitals had 289 intensive care beds in use, with Covid patients accounting for 16.6 percent at that time.

The UKB had a total of 13 patients being treated for Covid-19 on Monday, seven of them in the intensive care unit. Even though the age range of the patients is 18 to 71, Boesecke derives the following lessons from his experience. "The vaccinations protect against severe cases of the disease." Even though it is mostly unvaccinated people who end up in the hospital, predominantly because they have respiratory distress, Boesecke said, vaccinated patients are also among them: "They have chronic conditions and/or are older patients who have likely have a poorer response to vaccination," said Boesecke, who expects more cases of breakthrough Covid.

The Johanniter Hospital had no Covid patients on Monday. At the Wald Hospital, one patient was in isolation, another in intensive care, and there was one suspected case. Ko elaborated that there had been virtually no Covid patients in the weeks prior. "I assume that we have to wait about two weeks to be able to foresee what the rising incidences actually mean for Bonn." Both Ko and Boesecke are optimistic that the vaccination rate of currently 63.8 percent (first vaccination) and 58.5 percent (first and second vaccination) nationwide will continue to rise and that the tense situation experienced on the wards during the past Covid waves will not be repeated.

The vaccination rate among employees in the hospitals is at least 80 percent, and in some cases over 90 percent, according to a survey by the GA of all hospitals in Bonn. In addition to the UKB and Johanniter and Wald hospitals, this was also reported by St. Marien and St. Josef hospitals, St. Elisabeth and St. Petrus and the Helios-Klinikum. The rate could well be higher now, because the hospitals provided immunization for staff for a while before referring them to the vaccination center. Unvaccinated staff are tested regularly. The Bonn hospitals want to continue offering these tests free of charge beyond October.