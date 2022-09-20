After the closure: Ideas : What might take the place of Sea Life?

Even Halloween could be celebrated at the Sea Life Centre in Königswinter. The large aquarium on Rheinallee will close its doors at the end of the year. Foto: Frank Homann

Königswinter At the end of the year, the Sea Life in Königswinter closes its doors. The General-Anzeiger asked around in Königswinter what people could imagine in place of the aquarium.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

After the General-Anzeiger reported exclusively that the Sea Life Centre in Königswinter would close at the end of the year, the news spread like wildfire. The Sea Life Centre Meeraquarium Betriebs GmbH wants to prematurely terminate the leasehold contract for the property on Rheinallee, which runs until 2064. This means that the building will go back into the hands of the city. Since then, the Sea Life Centre, the future of the vacant site and tourism in Königswinter have been the number one topic of conversation in the Siebengebirge. The General-Anzeiger asked the people of Königswinter what they would like to see instead of Sea Life.

More greenery and a new park on Rheinallee

After 17 years, the tourism industry in the town on the Rhine is now facing a turning point. Since 2005, Sea Life had been an integral part of Königswinter's old town and a major attraction in the region. "To tear down the building would be a great pity," says passer-by Gisela Schmitter. But according to an expert opinion on the building's value, demolition of the building, which was designed exclusively for an aquarium, will be unavoidable. "I am happy when something beautiful is created. Perhaps more greenery could be planted again," says Schmitter, remembering how the area used to look when Berliner Platz, a large park, stood there instead of the large aquarium.

Petra and Martin from Königswinter would also like to see more greenery and a park. "The stairs at Sea Life have become a nice place to stay," they both think. A new edition of Berliner Platz with a playground could create new meeting places, they say.

A community centre or a hall for all kinds of events

Helmut Bohlscheid would like to see a new community centre where clubs could find space or events such as carnival meetings could be held. "We have enough gastronomy on the Rhine, but we lack halls like the Kurhaus in Bad Honnef or the old Königswinterer Hof here in the old town," says the 82-year-old Dollendorf resident. Despite the new opportunities created by the closure of the Sea Life Centre, there is wistfulness in the retiree's voice. "It's a shame that Sea Life is closing. It was a great attraction in the region and the best use for the area would still be the aquarium itself," Bohlscheid thinks.

Daniel Lohmüller and Roland Hiessel have many ideas on how to proceed with the property on the Rhine. "Social housing is very important," says Lohmüller. Or a multifunctional cultural facility: "We could well imagine a theatre, an opera or even a museum.“

Zakia Kusakeki would like to see a commercial use of the area to keep the attraction of tourists high. The owner of the shoe shop "Donna Schuh/Leder" says she has been part of Königswinter's business community for 28 years. "Perhaps a passage could be built - that would also be interesting for tourists," says Kusakeki. Clara Koipers (16) could also imagine a shopping mall in Königswinter. "A cinema would also be cool. Or a bar or a club," says Dominik Baumann (19). The two young people could also imagine a youth club instead of Sea Life.

Original text: ga