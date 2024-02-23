Parking in tight spaces What parking garages in Bonn do when a car occupies two parking spaces

If an SUV or other kind of car blocks two parking spaces, other drivers complain. "We then specifically approach the persons who are parking incorrectly," he says. They are often reasonable, but not always. "There are some drivers who then start arguing. They usually want to provoke or simply say they want more space to get out (of their cars),” says Wallrath. Some say they are afraid of dents or dings in the car. According to the garage manager, it is difficult to punish the offenders. "We have a lot of staff on site on the parking decks, especially at peak times such as weekends or in the run-up to Christmas. But of course you can't check every single person parking and prevent someone from using two parking spaces with one vehicle.” Even though they are only paying for one parking spot.