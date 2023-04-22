Live blog of the 20th Deutsche Post Marathon What runners and spectators can expect at the Bonn Marathon 2023
Bonn · After a three-year break due to Covid, both runners and spectators are looking forward to the comeback of this big sporting event in Bonn. Tens of thousands are again expected in the city center for the 20th Deutsche Post Marathon. GA has a live blog to follow.
For three years, the sporting world of Bonn has had to wait for a return of the Bonn Marathon. On April 23, it will be that time again. After a long break during the pandemic, thousands of runners will once again take to the starting line of the Deutsche Post Marathon.
The classic route for the now 20th edition remains virtually unchanged. In addition to a marathon and a half marathon, two relay competitions will also be offered: In the school marathon, students in grades 5 and up can form a team with a maximum of seven members. Work buddies, training partners or families can share the marathon distance of 42.195 kilometers into four parts in the Team Run. The half marathon is also open to inline skaters, hand cyclists and walkers.
The Bonn General-Anzeiger is already reporting on the sporting event in the run-up. During the marathon, we are on site with numerous reporters and photographers and report live on the action. You can follow all the info and developments here in our liveblog (please note that the blog itself is in German but photos and a map of the route will also be a part of it if you want to see what is happening):
Blog excerpts
Organizers and the city of Bonn are prepared and ask residents to observe the closures
Due to the marathon, there will be traffic changes on the weekend. Some streets will be cut off by the marathon. Those who live there are asked to place their vehicles outside the closed area in good time. Pedestrian crossings on the course are possible during the marathon but people must expect to wait. No-stopping zones will be established along the course due to the event. These are all signposted, indicating the times. The city of Bonn is emphatically asking all Bonn residents to observe the signs, violators will be towed away.
Closures along the running course in Beuel, Bonn center and the Kennedy Bridge
For the Bonn Marathon, some streets will be closed in the city center and in Beuel. The start area (Rathausgasse, Stockentor, Franziskanerstrasse, Belderberg) will already be closed from Saturday, April 22, 7 pm. All other closures will be from 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 23. The entire running route will be closed, and the following road closures will also apply: Bonn-Zentrum: Wachsbleiche, Römerstrasse, Welschnonnenstrasse, Belderberg, Sandkaule, Adenauer-
allee, Bundeskanzlerplatz to Welckerstrasse. In the center, the areas Oxfordstrasse from Wilhelmstrasse to Kennedy Bridge, Rathausgasse, Am Hof, Wesselstrasse, Am Neutor and Am Hofgarten will also be closed. The closures will be lifted on Sunday at around 5 p.m. Beuel: Kennedy Bridge, Konrad-Adenauer-Platz, Limpericher Strasse, Auf der Schleide, Rudolf-Hahn-Strasse, Landgrabenweg to T-Mobile, Rheinaustrasse between Kennedybrücke and Combahnstrasse, Combahnstrasse between Rheinaustrasse and Professor-Neu-Allee, Professor-Neu-Allee between Combahnstrasse and Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. The closures will end around 3 p.m.
Bridges:
The north and south bridges are passable in both directions; the "Rheinaue" exit and the Kennedy Bridge will be closed during the event.
No stopping: Stopping is prohibited in parts of the running route. It is valid from Saturday, 9 p.m. until the end of the event. On Saturday evening and Sunday night, the areas will be checked and vehicles parked there will be towed away.
Public transport: From 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, detour and closures for buses and trains will be set up. The Kennedy Bridge will be closed for public transport from 8 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m.. In addition, the Belderberg, Rathausgasse and the start and finish areas at Markt/Bischofsplatz/Am Hof will be kept clear for the marathon. With the end of the event, everything will open again by 8 p.m. at the latest.
Further information on closures and detours is available at
www.bonn.de/marathon and
www.swb-busundbahn.de
86 and 76 years: the oldest participants
They are impressive proof that running keeps you young. At 76, Ursula Franke-Thurau is the event's oldest female participant. She is already looking forward to her sixth half marathon in Bonn: "I always enjoy running in Bonn. The great panorama with a view of the Drachenfels and the beautiful course along the Rhine leave lasting impressions," says the native of the city of Essen.
The oldest participant in the men's race, Gerhard Schurig, is 10 years older. Even at 86 years of age, he will not miss the opportunity to start on Sunday. This year in the 10-kilometer run. "In my hometown of Bonn, I've been involved in the half marathon from the beginning and have hardly missed one. The reason: great course, great atmosphere and great results," he says.
From New Zealand to the marathon in Bonn
The Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn is traditionally very international. Runners from over 50 nations are participating. Among them is Will Tripe, a running enthusiast from New Zealand, who travels to the marathon from Muriwai, a small town near Auckland. His wife is from Germany, and for a long time they were unable to come to Europe due to Covid. Now that it is possible again, it was quickly decided that not only should they visit family here, but also participate in the marathon. Their Google research revealed: The Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn fit exactly into their travel time. Will's wife will also run in the marathon and complete her first ever race here, with a distance of 42.195 kilometers.