Live blog of the 20th Deutsche Post Marathon What runners and spectators can expect at the Bonn Marathon 2023

The Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn is traditionally very international. Runners from over 50 nations are participating. Among them is Will Tripe, a running enthusiast from New Zealand, who travels to the marathon from Muriwai, a small town near Auckland. His wife is from Germany, and for a long time they were unable to come to Europe due to Covid. Now that it is possible again, it was quickly decided that not only should they visit family here, but also participate in the marathon. Their Google research revealed: The Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn fit exactly into their travel time. Will's wife will also run in the marathon and complete her first ever race here, with a distance of 42.195 kilometers.