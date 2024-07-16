Reports from commuters and railway companies What's behind the cancellations, delays and full trains on the RB48

The RB48 line has been the Deutsche Bahn problem child since April and is set to remain so for a few more months. At night, this regional train only runs between Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station between midnight and five o'clock in the morning, while journeys at peak times are cancelled completely - as is the line at weekends, which runs to Mehlem. Things will get even worse from 13 September to 11 October, when construction work will be carried out, meaning that there will be hardly any RB48 services between Cologne and Mehlem. "In addition, all journeys from Leverkusen-Manfort to Bonn-Mehlem will be cancelled from 19 September to 5 October," says National Express. Things should only improve again from the beginning of November - but restrictions due to construction sites must still be expected.