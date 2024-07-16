Reports from commuters and railway companies What's behind the cancellations, delays and full trains on the RB48
Bonn · There are currently only limited services on the RB48 regional railway between Bonn and Cologne. Find out why the transport companies are cancelling services, how commuters are making do and what they're experiencing.
The RB48 line has been the Deutsche Bahn problem child since April and is set to remain so for a few more months. At night, this regional train only runs between Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station between midnight and five o'clock in the morning, while journeys at peak times are cancelled completely - as is the line at weekends, which runs to Mehlem. Things will get even worse from 13 September to 11 October, when construction work will be carried out, meaning that there will be hardly any RB48 services between Cologne and Mehlem. "In addition, all journeys from Leverkusen-Manfort to Bonn-Mehlem will be cancelled from 19 September to 5 October," says National Express. Things should only improve again from the beginning of November - but restrictions due to construction sites must still be expected.
It’s 4 p.m. at Bonn Central Station: On platform 1, commuters are crowding onto the RB 26 to Cologne Messe-Deutz. The train is already 26 minutes late. For many travellers, this is normality. Hendrik Merschieve (20) wants to get to Münster, but the delay means he will miss his connecting train. "If the RB48 had been running, I would have had more options," says the student. Gabi Krebs commutes daily between Cologne and Bonn. "The cancellation normally doesn’t affect me, as there are two other trains running," she says. But the trains have been full for months and there are delays every day. "Yesterday it was an hour. It's exhausting," says Krebs.
Passengers are not informed about new restrictions
A 50-year-old man wonders where the RB48 is. "It normally always comes before the RE5," he says. The commuter now only takes his bike with him when he's travelling on an ICE or IC. Nick Kratzer regularly switches to trams because of cancellations and delays. "It takes me over an hour to get to Cologne on the number 18, which is really annoying," says the 15-year-old school student.
Catharina Berg (21) commutes to Bonn for her studies. "I usually take the RE5. Unless it doesn't run or there are changes to the timetable," says the Cologne native. If trains are cancelled, the passengers are distributed among the other trains. "They are then extremely full." Especially in the morning hours, the student notices that the RB48 doesn't run. "Of course, that's stupid if it affects the entire traffic," says Berg. As a commuter, Jörg Hilgers also relies on regional trains. "The cancellation does restrict me," says the 56-year-old.
National Express has problems finding staff
The reason for the many train cancellations is not only construction work on the rail network, but also a shortage of staff at National Express. According to GA information, National Express is currently having problems finding staff in many areas and is struggling with a large number of employees on sick leave. If construction sites are added to this, the situation becomes even worse: for example, if trains have to be separated they need more staff. "At National Express, as in the industry as a whole, there is a shortage of train drivers. National Express is investing heavily in training and qualification. At the same time, the company aims to make the job of train driver more attractive and sustainable overall," a company spokesperson explains.
The reason why the timetable is now being scaled back in this way is to at least avoid unplanned cancellations and to offer passengers a more stable timetable. An emergency run, so to speak, to avoid sinking completely into chaos. The aim is also to avoid additional stress and overwork among the workforce. National Express is currently applying a similar concept on the RE 11 (RRX) line.
The situation is different at top dog DB Regio NRW, according to a spokesperson. The staffing situation is more stable than it has been for a long time. "We have hired around 700 new employees in 2023 and increased the workforce from just under 4,000 to 4,400," he explains. More trainees and more train driver trainers have also eased the situation. "That helps us a lot to deal with the increasing traffic, which we are happy about." Even if punctuality is a problem: Less than one percent of DB Regio NRW's trains were cancelled due to staffing.
What remains, even with a good staffing situation, is the dilapidated rail network, which will be renovated and expanded by the independent DB InfraGO on both the right and left banks of the Rhine over the next few years. "The company is committed to the interests of the general public and treats all rail users equally," explains a spokesperson. No distinction is made between the railway's trains and those of National Express. Upcoming construction work and closures are discussed months and sometimes years in advance, timetables are adjusted - taking freight and long-distance transport into account - and work is postponed if necessary. One thing is certain: "The years 2025 and 2026 will be an even greater challenge for all railway companies." And therefore also for customers.
Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach and Niklas Schröder
Translation: Jean Lennox