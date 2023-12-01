Deutsche Bahn, Google accounts and wine bottles What's changing for consumers in December
Bonn · Price increases in the new Deutsche Bahn winter timetable, Google to delete inactive accounts, WhatsApp backups to change for some, new laws coming for wine labels. December has many new developments in store for consumers. We provide an overview.
Winter timetable, night trains and price increases at Deutsche Bahn
Every year, Deutsche Bahn puts out a new winter timetable. This year it will take effect on December 10. This means that there will be changes to some departure times or the frequency of trains. For example, there will be more trains between Berlin and Munich, Hamburg and Magdeburg as well as on the Berlin - Wuppertal - Cologne, Magdeburg - Schwerin - Rostock and Nuremberg - Jena - Leipzig routes. In some cases, additional stops will also be offered.
In cooperation with the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), night trains will be running on German tracks in December. They will initially be available three days a week on the Berlin - Paris and Berlin - Brussels routes.
With the transition to the winter timetable, ticket prices will also change. Flex prices and prices for season tickets will increase by an average of 4.9 percent. The price of the BahnCard 25 will climb from 59.90 euros to 62.90 euros per year. Anyone who has previously used the City-Ticket will no longer be able to count on it in the future. The City-Ticket is no longer included in the saver and super saver prices. However, it is still included in the Flex fares. The reason given by Deutsche Bahn for this change is that many travelers "have a ticket for local transport with the Deutschland-Ticket”.
New law coming in December of 2023: Wine bottle labels get a new look
Starting in December, the appearance of wine bottle labels will gradually change. In the future, as with other products, nutritional values and ingredients must be listed. This could mostly lead to the labels becoming larger and having QR codes.
The new law takes effect on December 8. From this date on, all newly produced wine products will be subject to the new labeling requirements. This means that the changes will only gradually become visible on wine shelves.
New CO2 toll for trucks
Starting on December 1, a CO2 surcharge will apply to the truck toll. A surcharge of 200 euros will be payable per ton of carbon dioxide. In the future, the toll charges will be made up of four cost components: Infrastructure costs, air pollution, noise pollution and CO2 emissions. Initially, this toll obligation will only apply to vans weighing 7.5 tons or more. As of July 1, 2024, it will also apply to smaller vans weighing 3.5 tons or more. The German government hopes that these adjustments will generate additional revenue of 30.5 billion euros between 2024 and 2027, which will be reserved for transport investments regardless of any budgetary constraints.
For consumers, the additional toll will presumably be reflected in an increase in the price of goods transported by truck.
Google deletes inactive accounts
Google will begin deleting inactive accounts starting on December 1. It defines inactive accounts as those that have not been used or logged into for two years. Google wants to increase security with this move, as unused accounts are more susceptible to attacks, for example due to a lack of two-factor authentication. Before an account is deleted, Google informs the user several times by sending multiple notifications to the account's email address and the recovery email address.
Backups for WhatsApp no longer free: change for Android users
Until now, owners of cell phones running Android were able to save their WhatsApp backups automatically and free of charge in Google Drive. This was possible due to an agreement between Meta and Google. This agreement has now ended and WhatsApp backups are now counted towards the storage quota of the respective Google account. This free storage quota includes 15 gigabytes, which can also be used for all other Google services. Depending on usage, the available storage space can now quickly run out, and then additional storage must be ordered for a fee. It means the previous advantage over iOS users is shrinking. They only have five gigabytes of free storage available and WhatsApp backups are always counted towards this.
Employees in the health care sector: minimum wage increases starting December 1
Employees in the care sector are entitled to a minimum wage that is higher than the general statutory minimum wage. On February 5, 2022, the Pflegekommission (Health Care Commission) agreed on a gradual increase in the minimum wage. The next increase is now due on December 1. The following minimum wages will then apply: Nursing assistants will receive at least 14.25 euros per hour. Nursing assistants with at least one year's training and a job in that field will earn at least 15.25 euros per hour and trained nursing staff 18.25 euros per hour. Overall, the minimum wage for care workers is set to rise in two further steps by 2025.
Price caps on electricity and gas prices not extended after all
Price caps were actually supposed to be extended until the end of March. Now the state gas and electricity price caps will be discontinued at the end of the year after all. This is due to the fact that the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) will be closed at the end of December and that was the fund that was supposed to support the price freezes. The move follows a budget ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court on November 15. The court declared the transfer of coronavirus billions to the transformation fund to be inadmissible, meaning that this fund lacks 60 billion euros in loans. The situation is similar with the WSF. The special fund was fed with loans amounting to 200 billion euros and has now been dissolved.
Utilities statements for renters
The deadline for utilities statements is December 31. This means that many tenants are likely to receive a bill for their utilities. This could result in higher costs for some consumers, as the costs are for 2022, a year in which energy prices rose sharply. It means there is a chance that an additional payment might be necessary.
It is therefore important to check the bill carefully. For example, most landlords must pass on the relief from the "December emergency aid" to their tenants in 2022. The deadline of December 31 must also be met. If the utilities statement is late, any additional claims do not have to be paid according to Section 556 (BGB) - unless the landlord is not at fault for the delay.
(Orig. text: Johann Busch / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)