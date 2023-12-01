Deutsche Bahn, Google accounts and wine bottles What's changing for consumers in December

Price caps were actually supposed to be extended until the end of March. Now the state gas and electricity price caps will be discontinued at the end of the year after all. This is due to the fact that the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) will be closed at the end of December and that was the fund that was supposed to support the price freezes. The move follows a budget ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court on November 15. The court declared the transfer of coronavirus billions to the transformation fund to be inadmissible, meaning that this fund lacks 60 billion euros in loans. The situation is similar with the WSF. The special fund was fed with loans amounting to 200 billion euros and has now been dissolved.