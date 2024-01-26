Leap year and four-day week What's changing for consumers in February

There will also be changes when it comes to medical prescriptions starting in February. A new legal regulation comes into force which simplifies co-payments for medication. This is good news for patients, as it will prevent unnecessary co-payments. Until now, if the pack size prescribed by the doctor was not in stock at the pharmacy, patients had to pay extra for several smaller packs. This is now changing. As of February, the co-payment will be based on the quantity of medication. This means that if the pharmacist replaces a 20-piece pack with two 10-piece packs, the co-payment is only required once instead of twice.