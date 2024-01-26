Leap year and four-day week What's changing for consumers in February
Bonn · February is just around the corner and that means there are some changes for consumers again. A four-day work week will come into effect for some, streaming services will see various changes and leap year will affect some birthdays.
February will be marked with many changes. For some employees, the four-day week will become a reality, streaming prices are set to change and the co-payment system for medicines will be simplified.
Four-day week pilot project
Starting on February 1, 50 companies in Germany are introducing the four-day work week - with full pay compensation. The project is scheduled to run for six months and will be scientifically evaluated afterwards. The experiment will follow the 100-80-100 model. This means: 100 percent pay for 80 percent working time with 100 percent productivity. The aim of the test is to find out whether employees perform just as well in a four-day week as they do in a five-day work week.
Less money for surplus solar power
Anyone planning to install a solar system on their roof from February can expect to receive less money for feeding surplus electricity into the grid. The fee for surplus electricity from newly installed solar systems will be reduced by 1 percent every six months. Previously, the tariff was 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour. Beginning on February 1, it will be 8.1 cents per kilowatt hour for newly installed solar systems.
Simplified co-payment for medications
There will also be changes when it comes to medical prescriptions starting in February. A new legal regulation comes into force which simplifies co-payments for medication. This is good news for patients, as it will prevent unnecessary co-payments. Until now, if the pack size prescribed by the doctor was not in stock at the pharmacy, patients had to pay extra for several smaller packs. This is now changing. As of February, the co-payment will be based on the quantity of medication. This means that if the pharmacist replaces a 20-piece pack with two 10-piece packs, the co-payment is only required once instead of twice.
Leap year 2024 brings one more day in February
Not a change, but a rare event: this year, February will have 29 days instead of the usual 28. The reason: it's a leap year. This means February has one more day and some people can finally celebrate their birthday on the right day again.
Prime Video switches to advertising
Change is also in store for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in February. Starting on February 5, the streaming service provider will be making a change when it comes to advertising. If you want to continue watching Prime Video ad-free, you will have to pay 2.99 euros more per month. Amazon wants to use this revenue to invest more in entertainment and live sports content.
New prices and important deadline at Spotify
Not only Amazon Prime, but also Spotify is increasing its prices. The company announced this back in the fall of 2023. But February marks the end of an important deadline: subscribers must agree to this change by February 28, otherwise their Premium subscription will be canceled. Customers can then continue to use the free version.
Netflix no longer works everywhere
Anyone with older Sony TVs or BluRay players will no longer be able to use the Netflix app as of the end of February. Netflix will then switch off the service for Sony HX, EX and W series TVs manufactured between 2011 and 2013.
More protection and transparency for digital services
As of February 17, stricter regulations for online services, sales platforms and search engines will apply throughout the EU. According to the consumer association, the aim of the Digital Services Act (DSA) is to prevent anti-competitive behavior by large internet companies in the EU. It is also intended to make it easier for consumers to complain and report illegal content.
Reduced alternative custodial sentence
Anyone who does not pay a fine imposed by a judicial court must serve a custodial sentence as a substitute. With the so-called substitute custodial sentence, the days of imprisonment are usually converted to match the amount of the fine. As of February 1, a new legal regulation means that the substitute custodial sentence will be halved.
Origin of meat must be labeled
New rules will also apply in the food industry as of February. This is because a new labeling requirement will then apply to unpackaged meat from pigs, sheep, goats and poultry that is sold at the supermarket counter or at the market. Producers will have to indicate the place of production and the place of slaughter.
Inflation premium for roofers
The second installment of the inflation premium for roofers is due in February. It amounts to 475 euros. Employees in the roofing trade will receive a total bonus of 950 euros, as reported by the Handwerksblatt.
Orig. text: Wiebke Elges; Translation: ck