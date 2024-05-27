How renters access TV, non-EU job hunters, and paying with mobile What's changing for consumers in June

Renters must decide how they want to continue watching television in their apartments by June 30 at the latest. As of July, landlords will no longer be allowed to bundle the TV fees with utilities. The consumer advice center warns against so-called media advisors who come to your front door or call on the phone, as they are active in Bonn. According to the consumer advice center, tenants can decide for themselves how they want to get TV: via antenna, satellite or streaming. They can also decide whether they want to sign their own contract.