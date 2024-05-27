How renters access TV, non-EU job hunters, and paying with mobile What's changing for consumers in June
Bonn · A lot will change for consumers in June of 2024. Many “Bahncards” from German Rail will only be available digitally. Cable TV will no longer be included under utility bills and payments from smartphone to smartphone will be easier, even without PayPal.
Some changes are in store for consumers in June of 2024. We have complied a list of the most important ones.
Changes when it comes to cable TV for renters
Renters must decide how they want to continue watching television in their apartments by June 30 at the latest. As of July, landlords will no longer be allowed to bundle the TV fees with utilities. The consumer advice center warns against so-called media advisors who come to your front door or call on the phone, as they are active in Bonn. According to the consumer advice center, tenants can decide for themselves how they want to get TV: via antenna, satellite or streaming. They can also decide whether they want to sign their own contract.
No more plastic card for the Bahncard 25 and 50
Starting on June 9, the Bahncard 25 and 50 will only be available in digital form. Customers will need to register in the Bahn app or on the bahn.de website to use the card digitally. Existing plastic cards can be used until the printed expiry date.
If you don't have a smartphone, you can have a Bahncard issued in PDF format with a QR code in your customer account on bahn.de and print it out for your train journey. According to Deutsche Bahn, this will be available in customer accounts starting June 9. Other tickets will also no longer be sold at ticket machines.
Disney+ takes action against account sharing
Like Netflix at the beginning of the year, Disney now wants to take action against account sharing starting this summer. The aim is to attract more paying customers. Disney+ shows titles from Marvel, Pixar and Disney Universe and is considered family-friendly entertainment. As reported by various sources in the industry, the company wants to offer a separate subscription to people who are identified by Disney as account sharers.
Extra flights for the European Football Championships
The UEFA EURO 2024 begins on Friday, June 14, with the opening ceremony in Munich and ends on Sunday, July 14, with the final in Berlin. According to Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof, many special flights for the European Championships have been scheduled. There are already 70 extra flights with 13,000 additional seats planned from European airports. This number could increase for the final rounds, and a higher load of passengers is also expected on regular flights. However, Eurowings is not planning any additional domestic flights between the ten venues. Tickets are sold out in the official sales. Anyone who has received a ticket for a match can transfer it to friends or family members shortly before the game.
Mobile-to-mobile payments without Paypal
Starting at the end of June, customers of some banks in Europe will be able to make mobile-to-mobile payments to each other. This is made possible by the Europe-wide Wero payment system from the EPI banking initiative. In Germany, savings banks, cooperative banks and Deutsche Bank are participating. The first expansion stage is due to start at the end of June. The aim of the initiative is to establish a standardized Europe-wide system for payment by card and smartphone in order to offer customers a competitive service to powerful US companies such as PayPal. The Wero system will be integrated into the respective apps at the banks.
European elections - voting allowed at age 16
For the first time in Germany, young people aged 16 and over will be able to vote in the European elections on June 9. This means that the number of eligible voters has increased from around 61.5 million during the last election in 2019 to around 65 million for this election. In Bonn, around 5,500 first-time voters are 16 or 17 years old.
Changes in Venice, Italy and new banknotes in the UK
Starting on June 1, Venice will ban tourist groups of more than 25 people accompanied by tour guides. Loudspeakers are now also banned on such tours. Day tickets have recently been introduced to curb mass tourism.
Travelers to Great Britain could see new banknotes: As of June 5, bills bearing the image of King Charles III will come into circulation. Banknotes bearing the likeness of the late Queen Elizabeth II will gradually be withdrawn from circulation, the Bank of England Museum in London explained. Cash has been increasingly unpopular in the UK for years now. Today, only around 15 percent of payments are done in cash.
Faster naturalization
Immigrants will be able to obtain German citizenship more quickly in the future. The reform of citizenship law comes into force on June 27. Naturalization will now be possible after five years instead of the previous eight, and even after three years in the case of "special integration achievements". Multiple citizenship will also be permitted. Former “guest workers” or contract workers in former Eastern Germany will only have to prove their oral knowledge of German for naturalization and will no longer have to take a naturalization test.
“Chancenkarte” for job seekers from non-EU countries
As of June, people from non-EU countries who are willing to work can come to Germany for a year to look for a job with the so-called “Chancenkarte” (“Opportunity card”). The basic requirement is at least two years of vocational training or a university degree in the country of origin as well as language skills in German or English. Depending on their language skills, professional experience, age and connection to Germany, interested parties receive points that entitle them to receive the “Chancenkarte”.
Orig. text: Anja Wollschlaeger (with material from dpa)
Translation: ck