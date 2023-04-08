New openings and closures What's changing in Bonn's city centre

Should we start to worry about Bonn's city centre? No, says Karina Kröber. She is confident that most of the shops in Bonn's city centre will not remain empty for long after they have closed down. "Trade is always change," she says. "We are happy about everything that opens up and ensures that customers come to the city centre." Even if the current traffic policy puts the accessibility of the city centre at risk from the point of view of her association City-Marketing, Kröber also sees the merchants as having a duty: "All merchants have to think about how they can create an attractive shopping experience for their customers. After all, it's till true that "the customer is king".