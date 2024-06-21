Major A560 construction site What's happening at the Sankt Augustin-West motorway junction
Rhein-Sieg-Kreis · Motorists will face more challenges this weekend due to demolition work at the major construction site for the S13 extension at the Sankt Augustin-West motorway junction. This extensive project will continue to test the patience of drivers for some time. A Deutsche Bahn spokesperson outlines the upcoming plans.
The traffic situation at the Sankt Augustin-West motorway junction is set to worsen temporarily. The existing A560 bridge over the tracks will be demolished next weekend. Work on the road overpass will begin on Saturday, June 22, and should be completed by Monday, June 24. The rubble will be removed in the course of the following week.
According to Deutsche Bahn, which oversees the project, the obstructions will persist for about two more years. This will displease not just motorists, but also the black-green coalition in the district council, which recently submitted an inquiry to the district administration regarding this construction.
Extensive work until August 2025
"The current construction phase will continue until August 2025," stated a spokesperson for Großprojekte West. Several tasks need completion: demolishing the southern section of the bridge, constructing a new, wider bridge section, building new noise barriers and retaining walls for possible motorway widening, and restoring the carriageway. "Once all this work has been completed, traffic will be switched to the newly built section of the bridge and the other part of the new bridge will be constructed by 2027," the DB spokesperson continued.
As reported, the construction at the motorway junction is crucial for adding a new third track bed for the extension of S-Bahn line 13 between Troisdorf and Beuel. As a result, the A560 motorway bridge must be widened. Currently, only one lane of the A59 motorway from Bonn onto the A560 towards Hennef is open, causing significant tailbacks.
CDU and greens raise concerns
The CDU and Greens have pointed out "dangerous situations for road users." "The long duration and impact of the roadworks on regional traffic demand enormous patience from citizens," said Torsten Bieber, Chair of the CDU district parliamentary group. "We urgently need clarity on how long these restrictions will last, if the work can be expedited, and if measures are planned to improve daily traffic conditions plagued by long jams and accidents."
The CDU and Green parliamentary groups have requested detailed information on the construction schedule and progress, as well as future restrictions for road users. They also criticized inadequate signage on the temporary bridge towards the A59 motorway, which causes uncertainty and dangerous lane changes.
Oliver Krauß, transport policy spokesperson for the CDU parliamentary group, added: "The traffic routing is currently so confusing that dangerous situations are almost unavoidable. A solution must be found quickly to ensure road user safety and improve traffic flow."
Traffic routing and safety measures
Due to the roadworks, road users can currently only reach the Siegburg exit via the right-hand lane towards Hennef. However, a DB spokesperson noted that two signs indicate this in advance. "The traffic routing and signage were coordinated with Autobahn GmbH and the police before construction began. Additional signage was added in consultation with the police and Autobahn GmbH due to increased damage to the impact absorber in front of the temporary bridge."
The lane widths are constrained by the temporary bridge’s width. Widening the carriageway is not feasible due to height differences in the central reservation area. "The lanes were built as wide as possible based on safety regulations and the planned construction sequence. Adjacent areas are needed for construction machinery, material transport, storage, and crane setup," the spokesperson explained.
Similar to the A59 bridge, the A560 motorway bridge also needs widening for the new third track. To minimize traffic disruption, DB erected a temporary bridge adjacent to the existing one. "This allows two lanes in each direction during construction. The temporary bridge occupies the right-hand lane towards Cologne/Bonn, with lane changes possible after crossing it. Due to local conditions, the lanes must be narrowed accordingly."
Impact on neighboring roads
The CDU and Greens are also concerned about the impact on neighboring roads. "Traffic on the B56 could come to a near standstill, leading to alternative routes through other parts of the city, significantly straining those areas," explained Bieber. Both the A560 motorway and indirectly affected routes urgently need relief.
Further construction work
According to Deutsche Bahn, the S13 line expansion will close from June 14 to July 19. "This allows us to carry out major work that can only be done during train service suspension," stated a DB representative.
After completing additional noise barriers in Sankt Augustin and Bonn-Vilich earlier this year, work continues in Troisdorf, where four-meter-high noise barriers are being built along over 500 meters on Louis-Mannstaedt-Straße. This work is scheduled for June 14 to July 19, day and night. DB is also active in Bonn-Vilich, at Platanenweg, and Beuel station, constructing new walls over approximately one kilometer.
(Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin; Translation: Jean Lennox)