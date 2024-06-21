Major A560 construction site What's happening at the Sankt Augustin-West motorway junction

"The current construction phase will continue until August 2025," stated a spokesperson for Großprojekte West. Several tasks need completion: demolishing the southern section of the bridge, constructing a new, wider bridge section, building new noise barriers and retaining walls for possible motorway widening, and restoring the carriageway. "Once all this work has been completed, traffic will be switched to the newly built section of the bridge and the other part of the new bridge will be constructed by 2027," the DB spokesperson continued.