New show and restaurants opening : What's happening in downtown Siegburg

Igor Blazevic is the owner of Pommesliebe am Markt. The snack bar opened last week. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Siegburg French fries from Belgium, young fashion and coffee specialties: There are several new openings in downtown Siegburg. There is also news regarding the Kaiser-Carré.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Behind gastronomy and retail lie hard months. Due to the lockdown, most stores were closed for weeks, pubs could only offer dishes for pick-up. Nevertheless, there have been some new openings in downtown Siegburg - an overview of recent developments.

For restaurateur Igor Blazevic, the opening date was only a few days ago. Since last Wednesday, Pommesliebe has been open at Markt 25. The name says it all, there are fries in many variations and with various sauces. Blazevic is satisfied with the number of customers in the first week - and he is glad that it has finally started after the long planning and renovation period. He chose the location at the market because of the high customer frequency. He is convinced of the concept. "Fries always go," says Blazevic, who also runs the Be Real burger restaurant on Zeithstraße. The fries on offer come from Belgium, and products from a local butcher's shop are used for meat dishes such as pulled pork and currywurst.

Siegburg: Six stores have opened on Kaiserstraße

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

A lot has happened in the immediate neighborhood along Kaiserstrasse. According to the Siegburg Economic Development Agency, six stores have recently opened on the stretch between Heinrichstrasse and Markt. These include the fashion store Sign, which began operations on April 1. "We've been very well received," says store manager Maike Oswald. The 280-square-meter location at Kaiserstraße 9, which was previously home to the Daniels fashion store, offers young fashion in all price segments. Sign belongs to the TK Fashion Group and is the first store of its kind.

Not new, but in a different location, Vom Fass has been home to the store since February. Owners Mariyke and Oliver Weiß have moved their store for oils, vinegars and spirits from Kaiserstraße 77 closer to the center, to number 14. A step that has paid off. Mariyke Weiß reports a 30 percent increase in sales since the move. At the old address, she says, they noticed about five years ago that customer frequency was dropping. At 60 square meters, the new location is half the size of the old one, but they have not had to restrict the range of products. They took advantage of the move to make the restaurant more modern and clearly laid out.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_4"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Also new on Kaiserstraße is Din-A Siegburg, a provider of printing, photo and design services at number 42, and Veganland Siegburg, a snack bar for vegan dishes such as cigköfte and falafel, has opened at number 51. The women's boutique Charbell Mode (Kaiserstrasse 60) and the café Mayla Coffee & Sweets (Kaiserstrasse 63) are also among the new openings.

Construction work on Kaiser-Carré in Siegburg to start in fall

There is also news about the Kaiser-Carré, which is to be built on the former Goldberg site at the corner of Cecilienstrasse, Kaiserstrasse and Theodor-Heuss-Strasse. The start of construction work for the project has been slightly delayed. Instead of starting construction in July, as planned at the beginning of the year, project manager Stefan Krause of Pareto says construction will now start in the fourth quarter, probably later in the fall. The reason for the later start is a longer development plan procedure and delays due to the pandemic. In a construction period of two years, a mixture of commercial and residential units is to be built on the 2350-square-meter site. Tenants that have been confirmed so far include Aldi and AOK Rheinland/Hamburg. Politically, the project is on the home stretch: After the Siegburg building committee passed the resolution for the development plan at the beginning of the month, the city council will decide on July 1.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_5"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Queues like those at the opening of Brando Coffee can also be seen at Hami Tea. The bubble tea provider is especially popular with a young crowd. The store opened at Holzgasse 4 at the end of May, specializing in the Taiwanese drink based on sweetened green or black tea.

KAISER-CARRÉ Technology building becomes smaller Part of the plans for Kaiser-Carré is a so-called technology building. Following complaints from residents, this will now be made more compact. The building will be three meters lower. The technology on the roof will be lowered and or placed on the main building in order to make these elements less disruptive. The coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP had communicated the changes, which are set out in an implementation agreement with project development company Pareto, on Tuesday. Something has also changed at another location in the city center. Brando Coffee, which was previously next to Cashbah, opened in February under new ownership on Bahnhofstrasse. Owner Franziska Fiebig is still excited when she talks about how many customers bought coffee to go back then, despite the lockdown. In addition to coffee specialties, there are shakes, smoothies and pastries in the atmosphere of an international coffee shop. In the courtyard, visitors can take a seat on a large terrace in good weather. There is a new opening directly opposite Brando Coffee: Blickfang, a store for women's clothing, has opened at Bahnhofstraße 4.

Original text: Jan Wiefels