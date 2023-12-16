New openings and new owners What's happening on the restaurant scene in Bonn

In his new position, he now has to learn business management, says Müßig, and of course he has more responsibility than before. For the time being, however, nothing has changed for the customers. Fortunately, he has never had any staffing problems either: "I've had to turn down applicants." One challenge, however, is the issue of outdoor dining. During the coronavirus pandemic, this was extended by the city onto Frankenbadplatz and unfortunately reduced by half this year, he reports. Patterns of people going out at night have changed, and the many festivals in the summer are definitely noticeable in the old town. But now it's time for the indoor season: with carnival and karaoke. The Nyx is also open every day at Christmas time. "That's when the people of Bonn come home from all over, from other cities,” says Müßig. He plans to be at the Nye too, and won't be traveling to his family on Lake Constance this year. That's just what the new position entails.