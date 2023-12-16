New openings and new owners What's happening on the restaurant scene in Bonn
Bonn · There are new restaurants and eating establishments changing hands in Bonn's city center and old town. Even though it’s not an easy time to start a restaurant business, the managers have big plans.
VAT increase and global political crises: These are not easy times to start a new restaurant business. And yet people in Bonn have once again taken the plunge. The GA introduces two new openings and a change of ownership.
Café Il Barista has been on Friedrichstrasse for around two years, and now the Cologne-based company Bahcecioglu Gastronomie has opened another place in the city center: Café Nova on Bottlerplatz. "Thank goodness it's going well," says regional manager Donya Bahadori. A bistro with a green color palette and golden accents, Café Nova is set to become a "showcase" as a model for other eating establishments. "We're staying in Bonn for now, but we want to expand to Cologne, Leverkusen and Düsseldorf soon," says Bahadori. She has been working in the restaurant business since she was 14. "People have become tired of the usual furnishings, you have to offer them something new.”
The café serves sweet and savory breakfasts, which can also be ordered later in the day: The menu includes avocado and salmon toasts, scrambled eggs with various side dishes, pancakes and bowls. There are also cocktails and bao buns, and stuffed, steamed dumplings. The café is now open until 10:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and until 7 pm during the week. In summer, the opening hours are to be extended for every day of the week.
"We're open 365 days a year, just like Il Barista. We tried it there right from the start and were successful," says Bahadori. That's why she also went with 365 days a year at the new café. Current developments are naturally a cause for concern, says the regional manager, but she is hoping for the support of customers. In addition to the two existing cafés, Bahadori says that the company also has plans for another one in Bonn city center. Soon, everything will be under the name "Café Nova”.
Karim Chebab, who opened his first restaurant, Bella Bocca, in the former Bonnum on Paulstrasse on November 17, also has big plans. "I want to turn it into a chain," says the 34-year-old. His first restaurant serves Italian cuisine: pizza, pasta, antipasti, cocktails and wines. In future restaurants, he would like to offer different cuisines.
Italian food and salsa parties in the center of the old town
Chebab came across an empty pub in the old town through his former job. "I did flyer and social media marketing for shisha bars," he explains. He discovered the restaurant during one of his rounds. "It was actually going to be sold, so I said: don't do it." The new restaurant owner says he learns something new every day. "I also get tips from other restaurateurs," he says. He looked for staff in good time, but it was difficult to find a chef. "I worked a lot in sales and learned what to look out for. There are no bad employees, only bad management," says the 34-year-old.
Chebab is also trying out hosting different events: A party with a DJ attracted the wrong people, but a salsa party was a success and will now be held more often. "I have a lot of energy that I want to use to my benefit. That's why I decided to start my own business," says Chebab. He has already done enough as an employee for other companies, such as a food delivery service and a travel tour operator.
New proprietor for the old town pub Nyx
Stephan Müßig also just recently switched from being employee to boss: he took over the well-known old town pub Nyx from Ragnar Fleischmann in the spring. He started out as a mini-jobber in the pub around seven years ago and then gradually took on more and more responsibility. "Over the years, I've learned a lot about how to run a pub and have often helped out at every event," says Müßig. There are always parties or fun events at Nyx, including karaoke every Thursday.
"I always talked a lot with Ragnar about running a pub, I wanted to know more than just serving beer to guests," says Müßig. Last year, he found investors so he could open his own pub. When he told Fleischmann about it, he suggested that he take over the Nyx. "The Nyx stands for 18 years of night entertainment and is a beacon for the old town," says the 35-year-old. "That came in very handy.”
In his new position, he now has to learn business management, says Müßig, and of course he has more responsibility than before. For the time being, however, nothing has changed for the customers. Fortunately, he has never had any staffing problems either: "I've had to turn down applicants." One challenge, however, is the issue of outdoor dining. During the coronavirus pandemic, this was extended by the city onto Frankenbadplatz and unfortunately reduced by half this year, he reports. Patterns of people going out at night have changed, and the many festivals in the summer are definitely noticeable in the old town. But now it's time for the indoor season: with carnival and karaoke. The Nyx is also open every day at Christmas time. "That's when the people of Bonn come home from all over, from other cities,” says Müßig. He plans to be at the Nye too, and won't be traveling to his family on Lake Constance this year. That's just what the new position entails.
(Orig. text: Christine Ludewig / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)