Weekend November 26-28 : What’s on in Bonn and the region?

The pre-Christmasseasonbegins: The firstChristmasmarketshavealreadyopened Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Bonn/Region Concerts, guidedtours, drinking mulledwine at the Christmasmarket or a concert for the children at the Stadthalle Troisdorf: Numerous events are coming up again thisweekend. We provide tips for planning leisure time for young and old.

On the last weekend in November, there are a number of events to look forward to in Bonn and the region. It's getting Christmassy: The Christmasmarkets have opened their doors, as has the Bonn icerink. Of course, the current Corona rules apply at all venues. Here is an overview of some of the weekend's events in Bonn and the region.

Bonn on Ice

"Bonn on Ice" is open again, the icerink in Bonn's Stadtgarten. The failureof an old pump had upset the schedule.

Location: Stadtgarten, Adenauerallee, approach with lines 16, 63 and 66 to the "Universität/Markt" stop.

Opening hours: Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: 6 Euro (children 4 Euro); skate rental: 6 Euro per pair

Christmas Market in Bonn

It's that time again: at Bonn's Christmasmarket, visitors can stroll between the 165 or so stalls, drink mulledwine and enjoy the pre-Christmas atmosphere. This year, Remigiusplatz will once again be integrated into the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle. The other stalls and stands are spread out on Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz, Friedensplatz, Windeckstraße, Vivatsgasse and Poststraße. On Saturday, Christmas brass band music will be played from the scaffolding of Bonn Cathedral from 5 pm.

Due to the rapidly increasing number of Corona infections, however, masks and the 2G rule will be compulsory on the entire grounds: only vaccinated and recovered persons will be allowed to enter, and the public order office has announced random checks.

Location:around Münsterplatz, Bonn

Opening hours:Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Arts and Crafts Advent Market

At the cosy Advent marketyou will meet various artisans who present their self-made goods on site and partly also produce them.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of mulled wine will be donated to selected institutions in the Ahrweilerdistrict.

Place: In front of the Kreuzkirche, Kaiserplatz, 53111 Bonn, Germany

Opening hours: open daily

Christmas Market in Friesdorf

The Christmasmarket in Friesdorf, on the northern edge of the Bad Godesberg district, is taking place for the 23rd time. Numerous stalls will be setup in the car park on Margaretenstraße. A performance by the men's choir and a visit by St. Nicholas are fixed components of the supporting programme at the Friesdorf Christmas Market. The local committee is organising the Christmasmarket again this year. More information is available here.

Location: Car park on Margaretenstraße, 53175 Bonn-Bad Godesberg

Opening hours: Saturdayfrom 11 a.m.

Market "Around the ChristmasTree

There is also a pre-Christmas atmosphere on Moltkeplatz in Bad Godesberg. There, visitors can warm up with mulled wine, punch and co.

Location: Moltkeplatz, 53173 Bonn-Bad Godesberg

Opening hours: daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Nicholas Market in Beuel

After an involuntary break, the square at the Catholic parishchurch of St. Josef will once again offer a special and cosy atmosphere. For the opening on Friday, Bruce Kapusta will play at the market from around 5 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, St. Nicholas will be in the church at 5 pm for the children.

Location: forecourt of the St. Josef parishchurch, Hermannstraße 35, 53225 Bonn.

Opening hours: Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bad Godesberg Nikolaus Market

The Nikolaus Market is back in Bad Godesberg's city centre and brings Christmas spirit to the city again.

This year it will be cosier and smaller. Because not all exhibitors were spared by the flood disaster. Therefore, around 24 exhibitors will welcome you. A little musical entertainment will be provided once each on Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Bad Godesberg city centrefrom Theaterplatz to Fronhof

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the mulled wine stalls are open until 10 p.m. each day.

Christmas traditions in Bonn

This Advent guided tour through Bonn's citycentre for young and old gets you in the mood for the Christmas season with spicy treats and all kinds of information.

The tour provides information about the origins of well-known Christmas traditions, but also about some customs that have fallen into oblivion today. We will hear about the Advent calendar and the Advent wreath, about the customs of St. Martin, St. Nicholas, Kerbhölzern and St. Barbara, about fasting before Christmas and about the Three Kings.

There will also be small tastings such as gingerbread, spectulatius, mulled wine or children's punch.

Meeting place: In front of the cathedral, Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn, Germany

Date: Saturday, November 27, 3 p.m.

Christian Meringolo

Christian Meringolo and KUKUGe.V. invite you to the Advent Singing "Advent under the Cedar" at the Kleines Theater, in Bad Godesberg. There will be mulled wine and other delicacies as well as many homemade gifts from KUKUG e.V.. But above all: Christmas music.

Location: Outside the Kleines Theater, Koblenzer Str. 78, 53177 Bonn-Bad Godesberg

Time: Saturday. November 27, 5 p.m. (duration approx. 2 hours)

Magical in the GOP

Variety theatre with artistic and musical entertainment is on the programme at the GOP theatre in Bonn. The current show "Zauberhaft" (Magical) promises to play with illusion and turns magic and sorcery into an artistic experience.

Venue: GOPVariete Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Str. 1, 53113 Bonn

Time: Friday and Saturday: 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday: 2 and 6 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets from 48,40 Euro at bonnticket.de

Children's Orchestra NRW

In the Stadthalle Troisdorf, the Children's Orchestra NRW and WDR presenter Ralph Erdenberger invite you to a rousing family concert on the trail of our feelings.

Here you can laugh, cry, cheer or even yawn together, just in case the slow-motion version of a piece comes across as deadly boring. Music from "Pirates of the Caribbean" and Beethoven, Schumann and Grieg from the classical concert repertoire will be played.

Location: Troisdorf Town Hall, Kölner Straße 176

Time: Saturday, 27 November, 4 p.m.

Tickets: in advance 18 Euro, 8 Euro for children and young people up to 16 years, plus local fees; ticketscan be orderedby phone 02405/40860 or by email to info@daskartenhaus.de.

