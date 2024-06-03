“7 Mountains Music Night” What summer in the Siebengebirge has to offer

■ Fire department introduces itself: “The Königssommer offers a successful mix of new, traditional and revived events,” says co-organizer Franca Perschen. On Saturday, July 6, Königswinter's volunteer fire departments will be offering insights into their work at a fire department festival on Marktplatz in the Altstadt starting at 11 am. Beginning at 2 pm on the same day, the Siebengebirgsmuseum will open and is well worth a visit. The Königswinter Music School will be playing there and a historic children's carousel will be set up on Lord-Byron-Platz. There will be many stalls set up, and short guided tours, lectures and films are offered in the museum. There will be a storyteller and the Siebengebirge adult education center's “escape room” will have puzzles to solve about “The quick photographer from Drachenfels”. In the evening, cabaret artist Jürgen Becker will be performing.