“7 Mountains Music Night” What summer in the Siebengebirge has to offer
Königswinter · “Königssommer 2024” means something like a king’s summer and it’s about to get underway, even if the weather is not very summer-like yet. But that doesn't matter, because at the “7 Mountains Music Night”, visitors can be comfortably transported from place to place by shuttle bus. This is why it’s worth the trip across the Rhine for these upcoming events.
A little vacation just a stone’s throw away: That's what the “Königssommer” event series in Königswinter promises again this year. This time around, “the number of events has more than doubled,” says co-organizer of the series of events, Helmut Reinelt from Kulturbüro Nr. 5. Over a three-month period, there will be more than 40 events in the Königswinter valley area and, for the first time, also in the hills (Siebengebirge is commonly referred to in English as the Seven Mountains but it’s really a cluster of hills or a very low mountain range). Reinelt: “This brings together what belongs together.” Diversity is a top priority in the event series: exhibitions, markets, concerts, street music festivals, other festivals and summer parties are all part of it.
■ It all starts on June 8: The “7 Mountains Music Night” in Königswinter and Bad Honnef opens the summer of fun on Saturday, June 8. After a three-year break, the music event is back on. Beginning at 7 p.m., three shuttle buses will be going between Königswinter and Bad Honnef to the performances of 19 bands and artists at 15 venues. Event organizers Helge Kirscht and Nicolas Büsch are excited about the new start. “We're putting our heart and soul into it,” says Büsch. More information about the events. In Königswinter, the exhibition “Over the rainbow” will also be shown on June 8 at Hotspot, Kellerstrasse 4, starting at 7 pm.
■ Fire department introduces itself: “The Königssommer offers a successful mix of new, traditional and revived events,” says co-organizer Franca Perschen. On Saturday, July 6, Königswinter's volunteer fire departments will be offering insights into their work at a fire department festival on Marktplatz in the Altstadt starting at 11 am. Beginning at 2 pm on the same day, the Siebengebirgsmuseum will open and is well worth a visit. The Königswinter Music School will be playing there and a historic children's carousel will be set up on Lord-Byron-Platz. There will be many stalls set up, and short guided tours, lectures and films are offered in the museum. There will be a storyteller and the Siebengebirge adult education center's “escape room” will have puzzles to solve about “The quick photographer from Drachenfels”. In the evening, cabaret artist Jürgen Becker will be performing.
■ Wet painting and arts and crafts market: On Sunday, July 14, wet painting will once again take place in the Altstadt. Many artists will be working on their creations in the open air starting at 11 am. On Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, the arts and crafts market will open its doors in the park of Haus Bachem. Also on August 4, the “Diner En Couleur” will be on the Marktplatz with the theme “We are diversity”. Reinelt feels that this is a “great symbiosis of events”.
■ Carnival in summer: “Up in the mountains” has carnival taking place in the middle of summer. There will be two parties on Saturday, August 17, both starting at 3 pm. On the one hand, there is the Jecke summer party organized by the Oberpleis Fools' Guild on Gummiplatz in Oberpleis; and in Thomasberg, there is also the open-air party “Jeck op de Strüch” at 3 pm in cooperation with the Strücher KG and the LebensArt Thomasberg cultural association.
■ Live music on the Rhine: Live music will be offered on the Königswinter ferry on Sundays throughout the summer. The event organizers of “Königssommer 2024” would like to thank the numerous sponsors, associations and initiatives as well as the city of Königswinter for their support of this series of events.
More information can be found here: www.koenigssommer.de
(Orig. text: Iris Zumbusch / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)